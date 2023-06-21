When former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes looks back on his loss to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson last November, he thinks about the outside money spent on the race.
Groups spent $27 million more either supporting Johnson or attacking Barnes than groups supporting Barnes or attacking Johnson, according to Open Secrets, a nonprofit that tracks spending in federal elections. Barnes lost the race by just under 27,000 votes.
In the governor’s race, meanwhile, Democratic incumbent Tony Evers and supporting outside groups outspent challenger Tim Michels and groups supporting the Republican.
“It shows just what the real impact of money in politics can be,” Barnes said Tuesday in a live taping of “Wedge Issues,” the Cap Times’ politics podcast. “It's like the numbers almost line up seamlessly.”
A recording of the podcast, hosted by Cap Times politics reporter Jack Kelly at Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè in Madison, will be available next week on all major podcast platforms.
In front of Cap Times members at Leopold’s, Barnes touched on his experience campaigning for the U.S. Senate seat, his work since he left his role in the state Capitol and his priorities looking forward.
Despite the outcome last fall, Barnes said he would do it over again even with the same result.
“I learned what was really important and why I was actually in the race,” Barnes said. “At the end of it, although it didn't go my way, I still feel good about the fact that I got into it.”
One of the most notable campaign experiences, Barnes said, was a rally with former President Barack Obama in Milwaukee.
“They say never meet your heroes, but there was no way you could stop me from doing that,” Barnes said. “It was everything I thought it would be.”
Obama would later call Barnes after the election and offer “very fatherly advice,” Barnes said, including about how he had lost elections before.
Barnes has since started The Long Run, a political action committee to support diverse candidates for office whose backgrounds often aren’t represented in decision-making bodies. The PAC announced its first slate of seven supported candidates last week, including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is up for reelection next year.
“It’s just the candidates who are bringing something different to the table who have a chance to save our democracy, either take out a terrible incumbent or fill in an open seat with a fresh perspective,” Barnes said.
Other work for the former office holder includes leading Power to the Polls Wisconsin, an organization that aims to improve election turnout among Black and brown communities, and a focus on solving climate change. He said the latter is important to him as someone who hopes he’s “got a lot of years left.”
“We can fight for every other issue, we can fight to eradicate poverty, we can fight to make sure people have health care, we can fight for good-paying jobs — but if we don’t have a planet to have all these things on, then what’s it all for?” Barnes said.
Within Wisconsin, Barnes said the path to turning Wisconsin from a purple state to a blue state includes pointing out “the ridiculous nature of the Republican Party right now.”
“This is a party (the state GOP) that’s totally not serious about meeting the need, about answering the question, about showing up when it’s time to show up,” Barnes said. “They have a significant number of people who are bought into this stuff, and it’s up to us to have the conversations where we can.”
He said “the door is open” to run for another elected office, but there’s no current plan and he won’t run “for the sake of running.”
“It’s not a ‘no’ at all,” he said when asked if he’d run again.