I’m Jack Kelly, politics reporter for the Cap Times, and I’m thrilled to share the latest episode of the Wedge Issues podcast. On this week’s episode, I spoke with former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who joined me last week at Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè in Madison for a taping of the podcast in front of an audience of Cap Times members.
I spoke with Barnes, who came up short in his bid for the U.S. Senate in 2022, about his race against U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, what he’s been working on since the election, what he plans to run for next and much more.
And, of course, he was put through the rigors of the lightning round.
Enjoy the show!
