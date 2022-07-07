Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes brought in more than $2 million during the second quarter of 2022 to help fund his bid to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, his campaign told the Cap Times on Thursday.
The $2.1 million haul — brought in from more than 39,500 contributors — brings Barnes’ fundraising total for the cycle to over $6.1 million, per his campaign. The average contribution to Barnes’ campaign during the second quarter of 2022 was $35.
Barnes’ official filing with the Federal Election Commission was not available at the time of publication.
The lieutenant governor, who is vying for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate alongside Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, was the first candidate among the front-runners to release his fundraising totals.
The Lasry and Nelson campaigns declined to provide their second quarter fundraising totals to the Cap Times. A spokesperson for Godlewksi said her campaign was still finalizing its fundraising numbers, but said it was the treasurer’s best fundraising quarter of the cycle.
“This quarter’s unprecedented show of support is proof that working families are ready to support a candidate who understands firsthand the challenges they’re facing and their hopes for the future,” said Lauren Chou, a Barnes spokesperson.
Barnes in recent weeks has emphasized an “everyman” message. His ads and stump speeches have highlighted his middle-class roots and personal experiences with economic challenges faced by many Wisconsinites, and his surrogates, fundraising on his behalf, have noted he doesn’t have millions of dollars to spend on his own campaign.
Considered by many to be the race’s front-runner, Barnes was in a statistical tie with Lasry in a recent Democratic primary poll from the Marquette University Law School. That poll, released last month, found Barnes had 25% of support among Democratic primary voters and Lasry had 21%. The margin of error was 6.2%.’
“Leading with his values and his vision, Mandela is uniting the big tent of support that it will take to defeat Ron Johnson this fall,” Chou said.