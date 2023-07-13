A group of Wisconsin Democrats urged the Food and Drug Administration Thursday to make abortion pills available for over-the-counter sales, arguing easy access to the medication is essential to women's health.
The letter, signed by 42 Democratic members of the Legislature and addressed to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, was sent on the same day that the federal regulator approved a daily oral contraceptive for use without a prescription. The contraceptive, Opill, will be available for all users of reproductive age.
“Right now, American women are facing a crisis in access to reproductive healthcare, and especially abortion care,” the Democratic lawmakers wrote. They argued that “both misoprostol only and mifepristone-misoprostol combination regimen” should be available over the counter.
“Pregnancy and childbirth are exponentially more dangerous than medication abortion, especially in the United States, which ranks among the bottom of developed nations in terms of maternal mortality,” the letter continues. “Abortion is a normal part of reproductive care that approximately one in four American women will need in her lifetime.”
According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the “risk of maternal death associated with childbirth (is) approximately 14 times higher than the risk associated with abortion.”
“We do not live in a free society if the government forces people to remain pregnant or give birth against their will,” state Sen. Kelda Roys pf Madison, one of the letter’s principal authors, said in a statement.
If the FDA did approve abortion pills for over-the-counter sales, it’s unlikely that they would be available for purchase in Wisconsin because of the state’s 1849 ban on abortion. However, it would make the medication easier to obtain in neighboring states where abortion is legal, like Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois. Some Wisconsin women — and women across the United States — have traveled to states where abortion is legal to obtain care.
Opill, the contraceptive now approved for purchase without a prescription, could also help reduce the number of unintended pregnancies in the United States, according to the FDA. The agency said in a statement that the contraceptive’s widespread availability “may reduce barriers to access by allowing individuals to obtain an oral contraceptive without the need to first see a health care provider.”
HRA Pharma, the maker of Opill, said it doesn’t expect the contraceptive to be available on shelves until “early 2024,” NBC News reports.