Less than a month out from Madison’s primary election on Feb. 21, four candidates are running for mayor with, so far, a relatively quiet campaign trail.
That could start to change Monday night, when a town hall will offer the first chance for three of the candidates — those who made it onto the ballot — to debate each other on issues such as public safety, Bus Rapid Transit, the city’s housing shortage and more.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced her reelection bid in mid-November, shortly after former Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes announced she planned to run for the office. Scott Kerr, a long-time technician with the city Traffic Engineering Division, is also in the race.
On Jan. 16, Daniel Howell announced on Instagram he is running for mayor as a write-in candidate after missing the deadline to file nomination forms because of his winter graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
In the handful of campaign events she has attended so far, Rhodes-Conway has pushed her record of handling the COVID-19 pandemic, doubling the affordable housing budget over her term as mayor (with more rental units in the pipeline than ever before), as well as her visions for the city’s Bus Rapid Transit system. She was elected in 2019, and is Madison's first openly gay mayor.
Rhodes-Conway’s history of avoiding a clear position on major issues — such as police body cameras, the county jail, the public market and most recently transit-oriented development — could become a topic during Monday night's event at the Sequoya Library.
Reyes is campaigning on five key issues: public safety and healthy communities, economic development, education, environment, and housing and homelessness.
Prior to serving on the Madison Metropolitan School District school board, Reyes was appointed to serve as deputy mayor under former Mayor Paul Soglin in 2014. In that role, she oversaw the public safety, community services, public health and civil rights departments.
If elected, she would be the city’s first Hispanic mayor.
Reyes served one term on the Madison School Board from 2018-21, during which the school board voted unanimously in summer 2020 to remove police officers from schools. Reyes had previously opposed the removal of officers but changed her position amid that summer’s nationwide reckoning over the policing of communities of color.
Kerr just launched his own campaign website, promoting his experience working for the city for over 42 years as a Parking Utility employee assistant facilitator, his time overseeing the Erosion Control Program in the building inspection division and in Traffic Engineering standardizing practices and expanding the permit program.
He is running on a three-pillar platform of responsive government, public safety and cost-effective government — and driving home the point of controlling spending by refusing to accept campaign donations.
He has not responded to requests from the Cap Times for an interview to discuss his platform.
"Elections should not be dependent on funding. For far too long, people have talked about getting the money out of politics. It’s time for action,” Kerr’s website says. “While other candidates are asking for financial donations, my campaign will not accept donations. If you would like to support my run for Mayor in Madison, tell your friends and associates about me.”
Howell said he’s running on a simple message: “Unity and love.”
“I'm learning as much as I can, being a newcomer,” Howell said in an email to the Cap Times. “I know politics and I love politics, I'm just not in the political circle and political connections yet.”
Howell is not expected to participate in Monday’s forum.
Rhodes-Conway has fundraising lead
January campaign finance records, which detail the past six months of contributions, show Rhodes-Conway has a lead over Reyes, starting with the most money, as well as spending the most. She began the latest six-month finance reporting period with $10,545, received $35,204 and spent $28,819.
Meanwhile, Reyes began the reporting period with no money but raised $18,734 and spent $2,902.
Kerr filed as “exempt” for the reporting period, which under state campaign finance law means a candidate does not intend to spend or take in more than $2,500 in a calendar year.
The nonpartisan February primary will narrow races with more than two candidates down to the two finalists who will advance to the spring election on April 4. Eight Madison City Council races will also be on the primary ballot, in Districts 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 12, 14 and 20.
Monday’s mayoral candidate forum is from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sequoya Library Conference Room on the near westside. Those wishing to attend can do so in-person or via Zoom. (The meeting ID is 912 4299 6181).
The forum is sponsored by the Midvale Heights Community Association, Sunset Village Community Association, Regent Neighborhood Association, Westmorland Neighborhood Association, Summit Woods Neighborhood Association, University Hill Farms Association and Crawford Marlborough Nakoma Neighborhood Association.