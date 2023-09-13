A city of Madison program that sends non-police specialists to address behavioral health emergencies will expand to cover the weekends starting this Saturday, resolving one crucial gap in services.
CARES, or Community Alternative Response Emergency Services, is a partnership between Madison Fire Department community paramedics and Journey Mental Health Center crisis workers. In less than two years, it has rapidly expanded from a pilot program operating only in Madison’s downtown to a citywide operation that responds to calls Monday through Friday.
To date, CARES has responded to over 3,200 calls for service since its launch on Sep. 1, 2021. Its success has opened up the question of when the program would have enough staffing to be available late at night and on weekends. Now it can accomplish the latter, with a team available to respond to non-violent behavioral health emergencies on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The weekend team will work out of the old town of Madison fire station on Fish Hatchery Road.
“We had hoped to start a little bit earlier, but we had some troubles with the labor market,” said Ché Stedman, the assistant chief of medical affairs for the Madison Fire Department who oversees CARES. “Everything we do expansion wise is just based on the financial support we're getting and the ability to hire and train people.”
Stedman said when the program has enough staff, there eventually will be two teams working on the weekends.
“Madison CARES has grown slowly but steadily since its inception in 2021, providing high-quality care to our residents in crisis,” Mayor Satya-Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “I am happy that the program will now better serve patients by expanding into weekend hours.”
Stedman said the program is budgeted to hire another team at the end of the year for peak hours during the week.
“Right now, our two teams working during the week are still missing quite a few behavioral health emergencies that end up getting responded to by police,” Stedman said.
Another limit to the service is geography. Currently, CARES operates only within the city of Madison. That could change, too.
Dane County recently joined a Harvard initiative to explore alternatives to a police response during mental health emergencies, with the aim of creating a program for rural communities that's similar to CARES.
Stedman said it wouldn’t be too complicated to expand CARES into Fitchburg, Verona and other neighboring municipalities. The Dane County 911 center, which dispatches CARES teams, already responds to calls in neighboring cities. Moving farther out from Madison gets more complicated.
“We've had conversations with the cities and villages of Dane County and there's a lot of interest in CARES expanding out into the county,” Stedman said.
Right now, Stedman is working out the logistics — including pricing and scheduling — but said an expansion would likely start with the Madison metro area. He has other priorities first, though.
“We know that the city of Madison still has some gaps,” Stedman said, mentioning late-night hours after CARES service stops. “We need more resources just to make sure we're covering most of the city of Madison’s behavioral health calls. We still need to grow a little bit before we would be able to take on any county responses, but we're talking about it.”
There have been “proposals for what expansions could look like” in early discussions of the city’s 2024 budget, Stedman said.