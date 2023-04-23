Will Ochowicz is a self-described housing nerd. Born and raised in Wisconsin, he’s lived in Madison for 10 years and closely follows all the city and county discussions on zoning, rent prices and new developments.
Two years ago he founded Madison is For People, a grassroots organization dedicated to making housing more affordable, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ending homelessness. Ochowicz and the residents involved in the group have one main message: Say yes to more housing in the city.
The community has been more engaged in the conversation around housing than he’s ever seen previously, but he doesn’t like name-calling those who have different opinions from his. Ochowicz sat down with the Cap Times to talk about his views and hopes for Madison.
How did you start Madison is For People?
It actually started on Reddit in August of 2021. I was paying attention to housing in Madison and the discussions around a lot of new developments, specifically the Wonder Bar, and it felt like a lot of the conversation was just very disconnected (from) what was important to me for Madison. I was very worried about the cost of housing in Madison, which is why I founded the group. I ended up just making a post on Reddit and was like, does anybody want to join a YIMBY group? I made a Facebook page and I had a few people reach out. … Eventually, we became a chapter of YIMBY action, a national group. We were one of their first chapters outside of California.
For those not familiar, can you explain what YIMBY and NIMBY mean?
YIMBY stands for “yes in my backyard,” and it started as the opposite of “not in my backyard,” or NIMBY, which is a term that has a long history. It originally was for things like people who would not want a nuclear waste facility or garbage dump or something like that in their neighborhood. But then it started being applied to people who oppose housing and especially affordable housing. You'll hear a lot of people say we need affordable housing but our neighborhood gets too much — I've heard people say this in my neighborhood, in Tenney-Lapham.
Yes in my backyard is this opposite philosophy where affordable housing is not this burden. These are burdens that our neighborhoods need to bear. They're beneficial things. You can have what we call “the abundance mindset” — we have room for people to go. We shouldn't be looking at excluding people, but we should be looking at bringing people in so that everyone has a place to live and can do that affordably.
Can you tell me about the work Madison is For People does and any goals the group has?
A lot of our work is just organization. It's making people aware of changes that are going on in the city and giving them a chance to advocate for housing or housing reform in their neighborhoods. We're advocating for political change and for laws to change. We're not out there directly building housing — although I've thought about it. A lot of people don't realize how much zoning affects their lives.
We have a lot of people in this city who are interested in making it easier to build housing and fixing things like the family definition, where it's not strictly related to building housing but it is something that is just kind of discriminatory and hurts people who are trying to find housing. We advocate for these individual reforms — transit-oriented development, removing parking minimums, allowing duplexes — and we understand that this alone is not going to individually make housing affordable. But there are so many things that we need to do to undo these decades of sprawl and auto-oriented development.
The city has taken steps this year to make incremental changes to increase density. Is there more Madison needs to do?
There's definitely more we need to do, but the city is moving in the right direction. And I think the mayor and the last City Council put a lot of effort into making these good reforms. I don't see a reason why we can’t remove parking minimums across the city because that doesn't mean that you're removing parking. It just means that if you're building a new building, you get to decide how much parking to put in. Most of the time, developers are probably going to include quite a bit of parking — but if it's near a bus line, or if it's near a bike line, or if it's near both, there's definitely an opportunity to build a building that doesn't have any parking or has reduced parking. That can save the tenants a lot of money.
There’s a lot conversation around NIMBYism in Madison lately. Is that something you’ve observed and why is that?
I don't like calling people NIMBYs because it's just insulting people. It doesn't always help the conversation. I think a lot of people in Madison are not going to describe themselves as conservative, but there are people who consider themselves progressive but when it comes to housing reforms, like allowing more units, they err on the side of caution. A lot of these people are afraid of changes.
It comes down to why are we making these changes? What do we want to see out of our government? Clearly the status quo is not working for everyone. There are a lot of people in Madison who are priced out. There are a lot of people who want to live here who cannot live here. We know how to make it so those people can live here and that is by building more housing. People are afraid of that because they worry about the effect on their quality of life, or their schools, or school enrollment. The arguments range from very personal to just plain absurd. I do really feel like the progressive position, the position for moving forward and actually bringing about change, is changing these laws so that anyone can move here.
Would you like to see everyone become a YIMBY?
I don't think we're going to get everyone to be a YIMBY, but I think we can convince most people. I think the truth is on our side. There are a lot of people who have the goal of making housing more affordable in Madison and this is one of the ways forward. It's not a perfect solution. It's not as simple as up-zoning and we'll call it quits. There are always going to be people who are just afraid of change, and they're frequently the loudest voices. But I think most people want a Madison that's affordable, that’s truly inclusive. I think we can convince most people and we can include them in the conversation. It is nice that people are paying attention on both sides.