Rather than banning Madison Police Department’s use of tear gas as a means of crowd control in the city, Madison City Council instead passed an ordinance Tuesday night requiring an independent investigator to review MPD’s use of tear gas when it is deployed.
The city considered a ban on tear gas in July 2020 while the city was in the midst of protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but the plan was ultimately rejected a few months later. At that same time, police used tear gas against crowds in downtown after peaceful demonstrations turned destructive with looting, vandalism and confrontations.
Ald. Juliana Bennett, District 8, a majority student-populated area, introduced the resolution again in June 2022, which would have barred police from using tear gas, mace and other projectile devices and chemical agent for the purposes of crowd control — despite strong opposition from Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and other police agencies.
Last week, Barnes said he was “gravely concerned” that members of the Common Council were seeking to impose a “punitive and regressive” policy onto the department, when measures the officers take preserve life and protect the community. On Monday, several Republican candidates for office — attorney general candidate Eric Toney, Dane County Board supervisor Jeff Weigand and Dane County sheriff candidate Anthony Hamilton, for instance — called on City Council to abandon the proposed ordinance.
As a compromise, the newly proposed ordinance by Bennett and Ald. Yannette Figueroa Cole, District 10, put forward earlier in the day on Tuesday, requires the not-yet-hired independent police monitor to complete an after-action review within 30 days of any use of tear gas by the Madison Police Department for crowd control.
The newly created independent police monitor position will oversee the Madison Police Department’s compliance with policy and procedure, as well as review use of force incidents, oversee civilian complaints and ensure independent review of operations. The position was created to bring a better commitment to racial equity and understanding of oppression and institutional racism to the police department.
The police civilian oversight board plans to provide an update on the hiring status for the position at its next meeting Thursday.
Figueroa Cole said the amended ordinance, which passed overwhelmingly in a 14-4 vote, will “send a message that we trust our community members.”
Alders Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Charles Myadze, Sheri Carter and Tag Evers voted against the ordinance, citing concerns of micromanagement or redundancy.
“The police department has shown us, even before Chief Barnes, that they have the ability to look at a situation and look at transparency,” Harrington-McKinney said Tuesday night. “This is micromanaging…(and) I do not believe in micromanaging our department heads, period.”
Bennett called out the “hypocrisy” of some council members who opposed the ordinance, which calls for a public review process, because of lack of transparency.
“This ordinance is so much bigger than tear gas. This ordinance is just about trust,” Bennett said. “Some of you might want to call it micromanaging; I call it transparency.”
“I hope that if anything, we can acknowledge that these weapons deserve an overview process,” she added.
An in-depth review from University of Pennsylvania Law School’s Quattrone Center of the Madison Police Department’s response to the summer 2020 protests found police presence escalated tensions. The November 2021 report recommended city police avoid the use of tear gasses and other methods of group dispersal whenever possible.
Bennett said the revised ordinance was a stepping stone for rebuilding trust in the city and the police department.
“Sometimes it's tough to have these conversations, but they're absolutely imperative,” Bennett said. “We must stop referring items out for further review simply because it's easier than taking a vote on an item.”
However, Ald. Regina Vidaver, District 5, contended the new ordinance did not have enough time before alders or for the public to consider. She asked for the ordinance to be referred back to the committee level, which ultimately failed in a 2-17 vote.
“I am deeply concerned about our process,” Vidaver said. “What is in front of us tonight to vote on…was put in front of us this evening, which means the public has not had the opportunity to weigh in on this. It is not open; it is not transparent government.”
Ald. Matt Phair, District 20, argued that delaying the ordinance more would create more tension around the issue.
“I've been on this body for a long time and…we've had so much tension around these issues, and I don't think it's been good for our community,” Phair said. “Yet, I think we've done a lot of good. We actually have responded to people who came in and asked us to do things. We actually did listen.”
“I feel like we're spinning our wheels a little bit here,” he added.