Madison will soon be home to a professional women’s soccer team — the first top-tier professional women's team in the state — led by the USL Super League, the ownership group for Forward Madison FC.
The team will play at Breese Stevens Field in downtown Madison and is set to kick off in August 2024.
USL announced the Madison team Tuesday, along with a dozen other women's clubs in major cities across the country that will be part of the new women's league. The league is setting out on the mission to make “world-class professional women’s soccer accessible for more players, more fans and more communities across the United States,” they said in the announcement.
While there are currently 101 professional men’s soccer teams in the U.S., there are only 12 professional women’s soccer teams.
“Since we launched professional soccer in Madison in 2019, we have had the goal of bringing the first professional women’s soccer team in the state of Wisconsin to Madison,” said Forward Madison partners Conor Caloia and Vern Stenman in a statement. “We are now one step closer to this goal, and we look forward to working with the City of Madison on the necessary improvements to make this goal a reality.”
This story will be updated after a noon press conference with Forward Madison and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.