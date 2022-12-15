Madison’s Urban Design Commission gave final approval to the design of the proposed Dane County Jail consolidation project following a 4-2 vote on Wednesday night.
But during the meeting several residents delivered biting social commentary about the nature of UDC performing its regular duties as it pertains to the jail.
UDC is tasked with reviewing the architectural design of certain development proposals. The commission routinely discusses elements of design such as the types of plants that will be used in landscaping, the colors of building exteriors, fonts on signs and other aspects.
Wednesday night’s discussion focused on the county jail design, a long-awaited project that has been up in the air for months. The commission discussed elements like placements of shrubbery and terra cotta paneling on the outside of the building while viewing the renderings.
However, this prompted a rebuke from some residents attending the virtual meeting who drew attention to the fact that these considerations were for a jail. Beautiful architectural renderings showing the jail from various angles were met with criticism from people who view the project as inherently racist and unhealthy.
“This design softens and smooths over the purpose of this building, which is to incarcerate people,” said one resident, Ally Bates, to the commission. “This committee is worried about the experience of a pedestrian as if bushes and terra cotta panels change the fact their loved one is caged inside as they walk past.”
Another resident, Erika Bach, expressed a similar reaction.
“Like many of you, I am astounded and surprised by how beautiful these drawings are,” Bach said. “But the question we need to be asking ourselves is, what will it be contributing to violations of human rights? It’s a jail. It’s a step on the way to prison. It shouldn’t be pretty.”
Commissioners seemed sympathetic to the sentiments expressed but pointed out that they are an advisory body tasked with reviewing the architecture of buildings presented to them.
Discussions related to replacing the jail have been going on for years. The jail on the sixth and seventh floors of the City-County Building has been described as an unsafe and inhumane space in which to house human beings.
In November, following county budget deliberations, County Executive Joe Parisi rejected a scaled back, modified plan for the jail, alllowing for a March plan to proceed instead that added $16 million to the project. The March plan brings the total cost to $164 million.
Sheriff Kalvin Barrett has been a vocal advocate for building a safer building, and not necessarily a smaller one.
“We do need to address disparities. We do need to have progressive and practical criminal justice reform,” Barrett told the Cap Times in May. “I think that we can do that in collaboration with a safe, humane and rehabilitative facility, not in place of.”
He added that it's “not about building a big facility to fill,” but instead about having a space that is humane.
Many at Wednesday’s meeting felt it was clear that people cannot continue to be housed in the current jail, but funding for plans to build a new space with better conditions has been hard to come by.
Simultaneously, there has been social pushback against the idea of spending millions of dollars to jail people.
“We should be investing in our communities,” said one resident, Dan Fitch, at UDC. “If jails made us safe, we’d be the most safe country in the world. Our jail is systematically racist and we should not approve it. And the design is awful.”