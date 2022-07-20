Beginning July 25, Madison’s Community Alternative Response Emergency Services — or CARES — program will expand from one to two teams to better serve the city’s west and south sides.
CARES is a multi-agency program launched in September 2021 by the city to address nonviolent, behavioral health-related emergencies. After an emergency call is placed, Dane County’s 911 dispatch center sends CARES units as an alternative to police, with the goal of assessing, deescalating, treating or referring to behavioral health services in the community.
The city has been using one unit as a part of a $600,000 pilot program headquartered at Fire Station 3 on Williamson Street. The team responds to calls in the central police district of Madison on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The second unit will be based at 2120 Fish Hatchery Road near the Beltline starting on July 25, to assess and serve more of the city.
“Staffing a second CARES unit at this new location will increase our capacity to more rapidly respond to behavioral health emergencies in our community,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at a Tuesday press conference. “This location, particularly being so close to the Beltline, will also help us to get to patients across town and shorten the response times to the west and south sides of Madison.”
As of Tuesday, CARES had responded to 674 total calls, with a call duration averaging 60 minutes. Forty percent of those patients were connected to or reconnected with stable services within six months of using the CARES program, such as case management, inpatient, outpatient, residential and detox services.
Of Madison’s districts, the fewest calls came from the west and south areas of the city, making up a total of 14% of cases. The second team will hopefully expand access and availability to those areas.
In addition to the CARES Program, Madison police officers receive mental health and crisis intervention training to connect people to services when needed. The department also employs six mental health officers with additional expertise to help divert those experiencing acute mental health crises from the criminal justice system.
Attorney General Josh Kaul said Tuesday the CARES program is a big step forward in fixing the state’s “broken emergency detention system.”
“Programs like Madison’s CARES program help connect people in crisis to the services they need, while freeing up additional law enforcement resources to fight crime and protect public safety,” Kaul said, adding he continues to encourage the Legislature to expand investment in these programs, as proposed in his Safer Wisconsin plan.
“Across the state, there is a lack of funding for crisis response and often law enforcement officers find themselves transferring individuals in crisis long distances,” he added. “Every community in Wisconsin should be able to have the kinds of programs that you’re seeing here with the CARES Program.”
A soft-launch of the second CARES unit in April showed an increase in response capacity, with the second team responding to 28% of all CARES calls since. While the dispatch center makes the decision whether or not to send a CARES unit or police officers, anyone specifically wanting the behavioral-health service instead can simply request it when calling in.
Pointing to call volume trends since the program's initial launch, Rhodes-Conway said it is clear that the second team “is not only needed, but it’s possible we may need more in the future.”