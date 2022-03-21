Madison will receive $6.4 million from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill to rebuild and restore the city’s metro maintenance facility, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced last week — and it was the only city in Wisconsin awarded the funds.
The grant is part of nearly $410 million given to 39 states with the passing of Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill and used to provide reliable transportation for its citizens.
The infrastructure bill, which was signed into law on Nov. 15, 2021, and passed without the vote of any Wisconsin Republicans in Congress, will build on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ work to rebuild the state’s roads and bridges, ensure clean drinking water and make public transportation more accessible.
“These grants will help people in communities large and small get to work, get to school, and access the services they need,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement, released by the Wisconsin Democratic Party. “Everyone deserves access to safe, reliable, clean public transportation — and thanks to the president’s historic bipartisan infrastructure law, we are bringing modern buses to communities across America.”
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced in December that it would provide $52.5 billion nationwide and $996.8 million in fiscal year 2022 for Wisconsin under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“We are already seeing how the bipartisan infrastructure bill will allow us to create good paying jobs and put Wisconsin to work fixing our roads and bridges,” Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin said in a statement at the time. “These federal funds, which not one Wisconsin congressional Republican voted for, are just the beginning as we work to... (repair) our aging infrastructure and make our roads and bridges safer and more resilient for the future.”
The need for renewed infrastructure in Madison and Wisconsin is pronounced — the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Wisconsin a C grade on its infrastructure report card in 2020, citing that much of Wisconsin’s infrastructure is in need of capacity or maintenance upgrades, or is reaching the end of its lifespan altogether.
In Wisconsin there are 979 bridges and over 1,950 miles of highway in poor condition, which the infrastructure bill aims to repair, according to the White House.
And, specifically in Madison, the federal dollars will be used to make improvements at Metro’s main maintenance site at 1101 E. Washington Ave. by expanding its bus storage area, installing new maintenance bays and lifts, upgrading electrical infrastructure to support all-electric vehicles, and building new driver restrooms, locker areas and training rooms, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway told the Cap Times.
The 1970s garage was built to house 140 buses, but it is now servicing up to 223 buses for current ridership, according to a 2018 report. The facility and infrastructure has had no significant updates since its original construction, and nearly all components are "past their useful life or are entirely deficient."
"This is creating undue hardship and stress on users of the building, resulting in deterioration of the overall work environment," the report says.
Rhodes-Conway expressed her gratitude toward Buttigieg and Biden for the grant, which will help improve the city’s aging infrastructure and get on solid footing to meet the region’s increasing transit demand.
“This project is essential to support Metro’s network redesign, bus rapid transit and converting the bus fleet to electric vehicles,” she said. “We are working hard to meet the transportation needs of a community that expects an influx of thousands of additional residents and jobs in the coming years in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way.”
The federal Department of Transportation's transit administration received more than $2.5 billion in funding requests, according to the WisDems press release, over five times the amount of funding available under the previous law.