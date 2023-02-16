The country is again facing calls for police accountability after Tyre Nichols' deadly encounter with Memphis officers — but in Madison city leaders are taking their time to start a pilot body camera program nearly a year after its approval.
And some are still debating whether it's a good idea.
The Madison City Council narrowly approved the pilot program for the Police Department in April, but the money wasn’t allocated until November’s budget process — specifically $83,000 from the city’s 2023 capital budget.
Three months later, the policies and procedures for the program — which would equip 48 officers in the North District with body cameras for one year — are still being drafted.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said he is not “blaming anyone for the delay.” The project takes up a lot of time, he said, and with a short-staffed department tasks and duties had to be prioritized. Barnes, other Police Department staff and the City Attorney’s Office are still finalizing details.
“We certainly have had a lot of turnover and changes in City Council. There are some (new) people on City Council now and I don't know where they stand on the subject of body-worn cameras,” Barnes said. “On the police side, we had someone who was working on it and helping me to work on it and that person retired.”
Madison mayoral candidate Gloria Reyes is among people who are pushing for more urgency.
“Some will say we cannot afford the implementation of body cameras,” Reyes told the Cap Times. “After watching the murder of Tyre Nichols, I say we can’t afford not to have them.”
But many people who watched video images of officers severely beating Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, after a Jan. 7 traffic stop have focused on a different point: that body cameras didn’t save his life.
“It’s mind-numbing to imagine, in the era of universal video, that five police officers could participate in the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols, which led to his death three days later. That their body cameras were switched on and filming both their own actions and those of their colleagues seems to have deterred them not at all,” Stephen Carter, a law professor at Yale University and former U.S. Supreme Court clerk, wrote in the Washington Post.
The council’s April vote received mixed opinions at the time. City leaders agreed the technology was not a panacea for accountability — and city residents have raised concerns that the cameras will be used to over-police communities of color, that footage would be altered to benefit police officers and that the equipment is an expensive waste of resources.
Debate tied to Tony Robinson Jr. shooting death
In January 2021, a six-member feasibility review committee’s formally recommended using the pilot program before implementing body-worn cameras citywide. Two months later, Madison’s Public Safety Review Committee recommended the City Council not pursue the technology.
The April council vote to support the pilot program was a culmination of years of debate. At the meeting, Shadayra Kilroy-Flores, vice chair of the Police Civilian Oversight Board, said the cameras needed a transparent and thoughtful rollout to avoid “endangering and criminalizing” neighborhoods of color.
“We have spent the last seven years — the ad-hoc committee, the Equal Opportunities Commission, the Public Safety Review Committee — all giving input and we all said that you need to implement policies and procedures,” Kilroy-Flores said. “There's no transparency.”
Kilroy-Flores, who didn’t respond to interview requests from the Cap Times, related the body camera discussion to when Madison Police Officer Matt Kenny fatally shot 19-year-old Tony Robinson Jr., a 19-year-old unarmed Black man, in the stairwell of a Williamson Street apartment.
Because Kenny was not wearing a camera, there is no video from inside the stairwell where the shooting started.
“If it wasn't for that happening 100 yards from my kids, I would not be the vice chair of our police civilian oversight board. They are directly related,” Kilroy-Flores said. “I'm mad that we're not able to communicate effectively and that we will continue to waste one another’s time.”
Jim Palmer, executive director of the state’s police union, the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, said the longer Madison waits, the further the city falls behind the curve. But more than that, Palmer, who was one of Kenny’s attorneys in the Robinson case, said the cameras can help build trust.
“How much is the public trust worth? It's hard to put a dollar amount on that,” Palmer said. “If Matt Kenny was wearing a body-worn camera and that helped prevent some of the discord that we saw and the public unrest that we saw following the death of Tony Robinson, is it worth it?”
He added, “The camera didn't exist, but I think we'd have more information if it did. That would have spared a lot of strife within the community had that been the case, and the fact that we're talking about it almost 10 years later is sad, frankly.”
Madison guidance 'not quite in line' with law
Another reason for the delay could be the City Council’s highly specific instructions on what the pilot should look like and the policies that go with it. The pilot program’s implementation is contingent on the adoption of a policy consistent with the ad hoc committee’s recommendations that still need to be passed by the full council, said Council President Keith Furman.
And while Furman is still opposed to the body cams for Madison officers — “I don't believe it's a good use of limited resources,” he said — he was surprised that the council hasn’t received any status updates.
“It is frustrating that almost a year has gone by and we have not heard an update after the council did authorize it,” Furman said. “They were pushing for it as a department, they had advocacy meetings, and the council debated until very late in the night and gave the authorization to go ahead and develop the pilot. The fact that they have not turned around and done that is incredibly frustrating.”
According to Barnes, some of the recommendations from the feasibility committee were not “quite in line with state law.” Though he couldn’t provide any examples, he said he also wanted to ensure there was flexibility for future changes in the procedures.
“What we’ll be submitting to city legal for review will be a provisional policy,” Barnes said. “This is nothing new, and I think that people are assigning a level of difficulty to a simplistic piece of technology.”
City Attorney Mike Haas said he had not yet seen a draft of the standardized operating procedures for the pilot and did not have a sense of when that would happen. Barnes said he doesn’t want the pilot to start during cold weather months since winter gear could impede the footage.
“We were looking at probably a June start date if everything went through, so we were still on target,” Barnes said. “It may seem like we're a little off but remember it was included in the 2023 budget, which doesn't start until January.”
The Wisconsin Professional Police Association helps police departments get grants to fund body cameras and draft policies, even when they’re specific to a municipality — but Madison has not sought that assistance.
“It's unfortunate and regrettable that Madison continues to be behind on this relative to what other law enforcement agencies throughout the state and the country are doing,” Palmer said. “Clearly you have a case where there are too many chefs overlooking the same pot and it certainly has bogged down the process.”
The Madison Police Department is in the minority of law enforcement agencies in the state without body cameras. Currently, only the city's Special Weapons and Tactics team and motorcycle officers use body-worn cameras. Out of 434 law enforcement agencies in the state, 274 used body cameras at last count, according to a 2021 Wisconsin Department of Justice report. Of those, 76% reported they had enough cameras for every officer.
The remaining 160 agencies said they either used only dash cams or neither video device, though most said they would implement body cameras if not for the cost.
“There are a wide range of organizations, whether they're in law enforcement or elsewhere, that have modeled guidelines. The wheel doesn't have to be entirely reinvented every single time Madison wants to do something,” Palmer said.
Body cams as a mayoral race flashpoint
Barnes said the policies and procedures, to him, are a “formality” — but for others, it could be an opportunity to either show support or show dissent for the full implementation of a body camera program.
“I do believe that with what we have seen in the country, a full implementation — at some point, it may not even be with me — should happen sometime in the future,” Barnes said. “We should be putting energy, money and time and influence and preventing things like Memphis from happening. But until we reach a point in society where everyone is perfect and everyone does the right thing, it's important to have some accountability measures.”
The issue of body cameras surfaced during recent mayoral debates, where Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's indecisive stance has allowed opponents Gloria Reyes and Scott Kerr to differentiate themselves.
Reyes, a former law enforcement officer and the most-supported challenger to Rhodes-Conway ahead of Tuesday's primary, said she has advocated for body cameras “for years.”
“As our nation observed the horrific murder from the police officer's body cameras, it demands attention to the need for body cameras in our community that will bring transparency, accountability and justice,” Reyes said in an email. “We cannot continue to remain silent on this issue.”
Rhodes-Conway echoed Furman that the council was clear in its deliberations that it was important “to get the policies right.”
“That's what the Police Department and the City Attorney's Office have been doing — making sure that we are getting the policies right, and that's important,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I think that takes the time that it takes, and they will move forward when that process is done.”
Asked if she thought there should be more urgency to get the pilot program on its feet, Rhodes-Conway said, “It's important to really think about what question we're asking and what problem we're trying to solve.”
“One of the things that I took away from the horrific events in Memphis is that police with body cameras didn't stop misconduct, didn't stop them brutally murdering a Black man,” the mayor said. “Are we trying to stop people being murdered by police officers? I think that's what we should be trying to stop, and I think it's pretty clear from evidence — not just in Memphis, but across the country — that body cameras don't have that effect.”
Rhodes-Conway said it could be argued body cameras bring greater accountability after an incident of police misconduct, and “that's one of the things that we need to explore in our pilot.”