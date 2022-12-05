As Madison starts its journey toward an Amtrak station connecting the city to Chicago and Milwaukee, it will host the first community meeting to hear recommendations on the station’s location Wednesday.
The passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill in 2021 freed up historic levels of funding for a new intercity passenger rail service in Madison. On top of that, Amtrak has identified Madison as a connection on a future Hiawatha Service extension, the rail line connecting Chicago and Minneapolis.
The city’s passenger rail station study will leverage these opportunities to identify a recommended location for a potential future Amtrak station, looking at six potential areas: near the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus, downtown, First Street, the near east side, where the former Oscar Mayer plant used to be located, and lastly, near the airport.
“We’ve got the six locations and we are going to be doing a high level screening after this, so if there are things that are deal breakers for any of those locations, either Amtrak considerations or public feedback, the meeting… is an opportunity to (examine) that,” said Philip Gritzmacher, a planner in the city’s department of transportation. “All options are currently on the table, so it's an exciting opportunity to get the public's feedback.”
December 5, 2022
The meeting will also help weigh two recent studies that identify the need for passenger rail service in Madison. The first from Amtrak recommends extending four daily Hiawatha trips to Madison, connecting the city to both Chicago and Milwaukee. In the long term, Amtrak recommends extending three daily trips from Madison to Minneapolis-St. Paul.
The second study from U.S. Department of Transportation identified the Madison to Chicago corridor as a “Core Express service” — “the backbone of the network with the highest ridership potential,” the midwest regional rail plan says.
Gritzmacher said Wednesday’s meeting, which will include a presentation explaining the project and the opportunity to correspond with Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, city staff and Amtrak staff, will also delve into where the city goes from here.
The city is applying to enter into the federal Railroad Administration Corridor Identification and Development Program in the coming weeks, which would help provide federal funding to do the planning and implementation of the Hiawatha extension.
“This (passenger rail study) is a way for us at a local level to demonstrate our commitment to bring Amtrak here, to demonstrate to the federal administration that at a local level, we're very, very interested in this project and we want it to happen,” Gritzmacher said. “If I was the public, I’d be excited because all options really are on the table right now, we just need to start whittling them down.
"It will be great to know what the public would like to see, what they would do.”
The study will be “fairly rapid,” he added, as a lot of preliminary work has already been done. Madison previously considered bringing high speed rail to the city decades ago, but those plans were thwarted by former Gov. Scott Walker. The timeline currently has this study being completed and submitted in the spring.
“We are refreshing documents, not creating brand new ones,” Gritzmacher said. “We think that this is the time to go for it. We had those plans come out saying that this is important, the funding is available with the infrastructure law and the jobs act. It is an excellent time to be undertaking this.”
The Dec. 7 meeting will have two attendance options, in-person and virtual.
To attend in-person, the meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. in room 215 of the Madison Municipal Building at 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A virtual presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom. Those wishing to watch can register through the city’s Passenger Rail Station page.