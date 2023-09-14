Street names are a crucial part of every city, steering residents and emergency responders to the right place every day, but one local developer and her supporters say Madison’s system of approving names is so restrictive it shuts out diversity.
“It's very frustrating and discouraging for women and minority developers who are trying to break out and develop because it's one step forward, two steps back,” said Tiffany Malone, a Realtor in the Madison area and the co-founder of Own It: Building Black Wealth.
“If we're going to bring diversity to the city of Madison, we need to be open to different names, to the historical context behind things and different meanings behind the words we choose to develop into our current lives.”
Malone, who leads a network of local housing and financial professionals to help communities of color achieve homeownership and financial freedom, believes the city of Madison took steps backward when developer Lindsay Hagen proposed a series of Muslim-based street names for one of her projects in 2018. The city Engineering Division rejected each one, and instead allowed alternatives that Hagen said sounded “biblical,” as in the Christian Bible.
City officials contend they were merely following established guidelines for naming city streets, meant to avoid confusion for people including police, fire and ambulance crews responding to emergencies.
The city has an evolving set of requirements and criteria used for reviewing and approving street names, according to Jeff Quamme, the land information and official map manager for the city.
Those guidelines are in a “continual process of development,” Quamme said, but the main rules are clear:
- New street names cannot duplicate or closely approximate street names already assigned within the city or surrounding areas.
- Proper names can be used only if they have historical significance.
- Names must use the most common spelling of a word — like “wind” instead of “wynd.”
- The city will not approve names that have homonyms (such as “Deer” and “Dear,” or “Bear” and “Bare”), nor will Madison allow corporation or business names for public streets.
- Postal suffixes, prefixes and directionals cannot be used as street names — for example, Terrace Street or East Avenue.
- New street names should be no longer than 17 character spaces.
But for Hagen, a local developer who co-founded Simply Homes Realty, that didn’t leave many options. Hagen focuses on small community developments, specifically targeting first-time homeowners.
When she was working on the Jannah Village development on the east side of Madison in 2018, she submitted dozens of names to Lori Zenchenko, the city’s addressing coordinator in the Engineering Division, and many were derived from her Muslim background. Each of them was rejected.
“There were a lot of comments like, ‘It can't be religious this way.’ In one of the emails, (Zenchenko) said, ‘I liked some of your names, however, I am unable to accept any of your suggestions,’” Hagen said. “They changed almost all of it and said, ‘How about these ones?’ But they were more biblical.”
Zenchenko did not respond to the Cap Times’ request for an interview. Quamme, with city engineering, told the Cap Times that Zenchenko has been reviewing street names for two decades and “does not recall any request for change of a specifically religious street name.”
Lack of transparency, evolving rules
The city engineering page with street naming guidelines states, “The city of Madison shall remain unbiased in its choice of approving or changing street names as the City has citizens from many diverse cultural backgrounds.”
“Care should be taken to approve street names that are likely not to offend or deter a substantial number of citizens from living in any portion of the city of Madison.”
Quamme said the guidelines have changed gradually over the years, which is why those restrictions might not be consistent with the streets residents currently see throughout the city. The streets need to be easy to identify so emergency vehicles, postal and other delivery services can find addresses quickly, as well as to eliminate confusion among the public.
When Dane County Board member Rick Rose was elected to represent the area encompassing Jannah Village, he began talking to Hagen about the development and learned of the challenges with the street naming process.
“It just seems so subjective,” Rose said. “Rather than the names she submitted, the office turned it around and said, ‘How about if we use words like ‘divinity’ and words like ‘enlightened.’”
Emails obtained by the Cap Times show months of back and forth between Hagen and the city, specifically with Zenchenko, the addressing coordinator, on street names for Jannah Village (Jannah is the Islamic word for “paradise.”)
On Nov. 2, 2018, Zenchenko informed Hagen she couldn’t use words such as Maryam, Alidu, Jean, Khalid, Habib and Siba because “They are names, (also not easy to pronounce or spell), and one also is a homonym (jean, gene).”
A month later on Dec. 4, Hagen asked to speak with someone from the city about why words like Ashama, Seebaway and Khaleed were being denied. Zenchenko replied that “pronunciation is also now factored into naming” and that Hagen’s list was “not approvable.” On Dec. 5, Hagen and Zenchenko eventually landed on six street names:
- Glorious Drive
- Divine Street
- Eternity Drive
- Compassion Drive
- Blissful Avenue
- Wisdom Road
Hagen said she was frustrated the approved names “seemed more biblical” but didn’t push it further out of fear of slowing down the project.
“I’m having a hard time as I'm looking at the city of Madison to believe that some of the names that are already out here are easier to say than half of the names I've sent,” Hagen wrote in a Dec. 3 email to Zenchenko. “I'm not understanding why you are rejecting them based off of ‘name.’ They are ready to submit the plat, so I'm just waiting for approval on names.”
She asked multiple times to speak with someone from the city about the names, but Hagen said those requests were never answered, which is confirmed in the emails.
“It's a runaround with what is allowed and what isn’t,” Hagen said. “You're spending millions — I have $10 million into this project just for the roads and sewer and water — and you can't name them what you want.”
The lack of transparency is what upset Hagen the most, she said, and hopes the city will improve the process for other developers moving forward.
“The names are one out of the million things they put you through,” Hagen said. “Everything takes forever, and I think that’s more or less the problem.”
Madison official says city, developers work out issues
When a street name is denied, the addressing coordinator can send it on to the land information manager for review, which would have been Quamme in this case. However, Quamme said in his time with the city, the developer and addressing coordinator always have been able to work it out.
“I've never seen anything raised above that level of discussions with the developer or the owner,” he said. “There haven't been barriers that we haven't been able to get over or work out. It's always been a give and take process.”
Quamme said he thinks the system of having developers go back and forth with the addressing coordinator is “a very good way to do it” but that the city is always learning how to do better.
“When we have a discussion with people, I think it's really helpful to understand their point of view,” Quamme said.
Asked if he thinks some of the rules might restrict the diversity of street names, Quamme said, “Definitely.”
“It adds a layer of difficulty, but to be good and to make it so that 911 can respond, you want people to be able to have a best shot at being able to relay that (name) on the phone,” he said.
When Hagen learned about Malone’s work with Own It to lift barriers for people of color in her industry, she decided to join the conversation about discrimination.
“That's completely how I felt the whole time being a developer in Madison and when the city was constantly bringing up and reminding me that the names can't be religious,” Hagen said.
Malone contended the names Hagen proposed aren’t religious but instead a part of Hagen’s lineage, culture and history.
“Any idea she had was shut down because a party could not pronounce the names,” Malone said. “It’s 2023. We all have different names and there are some names that are harder to pronounce than others, but we learn to pronounce them.”
Rose, the County Board supervisor, said equity and equality should be given consideration across the board.
“I personally don't feel it was given in her case,” Rose said. “We're trying to remove obstacles so the city can grow. We have to create a path that's going to make people want to develop here and understand those rules, versus being critiqued and criticized along the way.”
Hagen recently completed the Jannah Village development, a mix of 49 single-family homes, four duplex lots and 237 apartments, and has three more projects in the works in Madison. But she said she’s constantly facing obstacles, including street naming, that she doesn’t encounter in other cities.
“These delays and all the extra costs, things like this could bankrupt me compared to big companies,” Hagen said. “I still have other projects, and I don't know what's the proper way to name the streets. For smaller developers, they might not be able to develop in Madison because … it’s just hard.”