Madison’s new men’s homeless shelter will receive $2 million in federal funding through the recently passed government funding bill, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan announced at a press conference Tuesday.
Madison and Dane County are planning to build a new permanent men’s shelter at 1902 Bartillon Drive on Madison’s east side for men experiencing homelessness. Dane County has already allocated $3 million to help acquire and construct the new site and next week the Madison City Council will take up a resolution seeking approval for the site and setting the stage for key next steps — selecting a design consultant and an operator.
Together, the city and county have already budgeted a joint $9 million toward the shelter and will learn final cost estimates as design work continues.
But Rhodes-Conway said the federal funding is an “absolutely essential” part of the project.
“This project is long-anticipated and we are finally going to be able to bring it to fruition thanks to the support from Representative Pocan and the federal government,” Rhodes-Conway said. “These funds will help us construct a purpose-built men's shelter which will provide safety, dignity and opportunity for people who are experiencing homelessness.”
Pocan said he was able to secure an earmark — a way for federal lawmakers to target specific funding for initiatives in their districts — for the project through last year's budget process.
“As with everything with the federal government, it took a little longer, another five months, but we got to the point a couple of weeks ago when the omnibus bill passed,” Pocan said. “Out of that we were able to secure that $2 million for this project that I know Mayor Satya has worked very hard on, the City Council has worked very hard on. We’re really just happy to be a part of that effort.”
On March 15, President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.5 trillion bill, referred to as an “omnibus” spending bill, that funds the government through September and also provides billions in assistance for Ukraine. The federal funding for the shelter is coming from the bill.
This is the first time in his 10 years in Congress that Pocan has been able to announce an earmark, he said.
The site at 1902 Bartillon Drive is already city-owned and was chosen for its access to amenities — like bus transit, a potential new city library, employment training and education opportunities — zoning compatibility and size.
Rhodes-Conway said many specific details are still in flux because the city is “very much at the beginning of the process.” She anticipates the shelter to hold between 100 and 200 people and for it to open in approximately a year.
She said the city will issue a request for proposals for architects, engineers and an operator, likely in the next week.
“At that point, we just start the conversation on what exactly this building needs to look like and how many people it needs to serve,” Rhodes-Conway said. “To be able to start literally from the ground up is so important for us, to build a facility that will really serve these people in our community.”
“This project represents an absolute transformation in our approach to dealing with people experiencing homelessness in Madison and how we deliver services to them,” she said.
Two Madison alders, including council president Syed Abbas, have contended that Rhodes-Conway cut them out of the process for finalizing the location for the shelter, but Rhodes-Conway is hopeful that the City Council will move forward with the project.
“This will go to the council shortly and they'll have the chance to take a look at it and vote for it — or I guess not. I hope they do,” she said. “This is going to be a very long process… frankly, there has already been lots of conversation on this topic. And I'm hopeful that as we introduce the resolution to move this all forward that we'll have support from our council.”
In the meantime, since the shelter won’t break ground for at least a year, the temporary men’s shelter at First Street will move later this year to another city-owned property on Zeier Road, where it will remain until the new shelter opens.
Rhodes-Conway told the Cap Times that the purpose-built permanent men’s shelter is just a first step to addressing homelessness in the city, and that she plans to also examine what else can be addressed at the Bartillon Drive site.
“The question is, ‘How much can we do with what we have?’” Rhodes-Conway asked, saying the council will need to see if there is a way to include apartment-like rooms at the shelter, space for men with pets and also a way to make space for families.
In May, the city and Salvation Army converted a former nursing home on the east side to serve single women and families who are homeless. Plans continue for a modern shelter and low-cost housing for women and children in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue.