Shane Quella and Eric Kinderman waited for their next call to come through the intercom, bulletproof vests draped over the backs of their chairs and mindfulness books piled high on their desks.
It was a slow day, and Quella pointed out the lull, immediately realizing his mistake.
“I bet I just jinxed it. Now it’s going to get crazy,” Quella said.
They’re not police officers or paramedics — they’re crisis workers on Madison’s CARES team. CARES, or Community Alternative Response Emergency Services, is a partnership between Madison Fire Department community paramedics and Journey Mental Health Center crisis workers and serves as an alternative to a police response during behavioral health emergencies in the city.
In less than two years, CARES has rapidly expanded from a pilot program operating only in Madison’s downtown to a citywide operation responding to hundreds of calls a year. But the team is experiencing growing pains that limit its hours of service and create confusion about exactly when and where these specialists can be called into action.
Quella, Kinderman and the rest of the CARES responders are called only in situations that are considered nonviolent and related to behavioral health. A year and a half after launching on Sep. 1, 2021, Kinderman said he still gets calls from the county’s 911 dispatch center and the police department asking for clarification about whether to send his team.
If a weapon is involved in a call, CARES won’t get sent to the scene, at least not yet. Madison police officers are the first to arrive and can call in CARES when they rule out any danger.
“I’ve worn it a couple of times when there’s been weapons involved,” Kinderman said about his bulletproof vest. “We’ve gotten calls like, ‘I am thinking about harming myself. I do have a knife or I do have something, but I do want help. And absolutely don't send police.’”
Kinderman is torn about the vest, though. He’s not against the protection, but he thinks it makes him look like a police officer as opposed to what he is — an emergency crisis worker.
Whether to wear protective gear is hardly the only question facing CARES members as they prepare to enter their third year of service.
Can they respond to calls on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus? It’s an urgent question with college students experiencing high rates of mental health disorders.
Could the rest of Dane County have access to this behavioral health response in emergencies?
And more immediately, when will CARES have enough staffing to be available late at night and on weekends, when there’s as much need as any other time?
935 calls in Madison in one year
Madison residents will be hard-pressed to find opponents of CARES. The first of its kind in the state, the program’s contribution to the community so far seems to have unanimous support. During the city’s spring mayoral race between now-second-term Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and her opponent, Gloria Reyes, a former law enforcement officer, it was the only point the two candidates agreed upon.
“What I hear is really universally positive. We've been very deliberate and data-driven in our rollout and expansion of the program. I think that has benefited us,” Rhodes-Conway told the Cap Times this month. “We're seeing good outcomes and a high number of calls responded to.”
A 2022 end-of-year report found CARES had successfully responded to 935 calls in its first year, over half of all mental health calls to 911 within city limits.
The report defines success as having a “notable impact” on the response to behavioral health crises in Madison, including diverting behavioral health calls from police and providing timely support and resources.
The program has been so well-received that there already are discussions about expanding CARES across all of Dane County. But with that swift growth has come challenges with hiring, and how best to grow the program while meeting existing demand.
Right now, if one CARES responder were to call in sick, sometimes the entire team is taken out of service for the day because a response requires at least one community paramedic and one Journey crisis worker, said Ché Stedman, the assistant chief of medical affairs for the Madison Fire Department who oversees CARES.
“We're the only fire department in the state that is doing this sort of program. It's still new for us. It's a new system, and it's great, but it's complicated and there's a big learning curve,” Stedman said.
Success can also be “hard to measure,” said Sarah Henrickson, team manager of the emergency services unit for Journey. “To me, it’s a person who's having a behavioral health crisis, who has an appropriate response from trained professionals who provide support and leave them feeling better than they did before the call,” Henrickson said.
Stedman said he doesn’t dwell on achievements but instead looks to the future — and he is cautious about the trajectory of CARES.
“Nobody has said, ‘Hey, this program is shit.’ Nobody argues that,” Stedman said. “The concern for us is the longevity of the program and keeping folks employed. That's really been my biggest struggle.”
The Tony Robinson and George Floyd impetus
A lot changed in Madison after the death of Tony Robinson, the 19-year-old Black man who was killed by city police officer Matt Kenny in 2015. Robinson had taken psychedelic mushrooms and his friends called 911, reporting that he was acting dangerously and they were worried about him. Kenny approached Robinson in a stairwell of a Williamson Street home and within seconds shot him seven times.
Weeks of protests in the aftermath of the shooting rocked the capital city and leaders started examining operations — including how law enforcement officers respond to crises.
It was one of the early sparks for CARES, and the murder of George Floyd in the summer of 2020 became the final catalyst.
After years of observing amplified tensions between the police department and community members, former Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis and former Ald. Arvina Martin put the idea for the program in motion just months after Floyd’s death.
“People were talking about police responses (nationally), and we had some incidents in Madison as well where police were called to deal with certain cases and the situations escalated,” Martin said. “Chief Davis gave me a call and asked me if I thought the time was right, and I agreed with him and we started getting to work on it.”
CARES has been funded in city budgets since 2021, starting with $550,000 for the pilot program and then shifting to $1.2 million a year, which includes money for salaries, vehicles and other expenses.
Madison wasn’t working from scratch. CARES was modeled after patient-centered programs like STAR in Denver and CAHOOTS in Eugene, Oregon. Years of research already showed that while police serve a critical role in ensuring public safety, officers lack the training and expertise of mental health professionals and can make some situations more dangerous with their presence.
Some law enforcement agencies have tried to improve responses with better training on de-escalation tactics.
The Madison Police Department is one of the leaders in the country in teaching its officers mindfulness, said Dave Rakel, chair of the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at UW-Madison. Rakel has researched health delivery systems, which includes how law enforcement officers address situations.
“If you're fearful and you're not living in the present moment, you're more likely to shoot an innocent bystander,” Rakel said, “but if you're practicing mindfulness, you see things for what they really are, and you're able to make a more accurate diagnosis of a stressful situation.”
The city’s police department has a unit focused on reducing calls for police service related to mental health issues, and all Madison officers receive more crisis training than the national standard for officers who specialize in mental health, according to an August 2022 report.
The department also has six full-time mental health officers who receive training throughout the year.
Even so, Stedman of the Fire Department said law enforcement officers by the nature of their positions are not the right people to respond to some calls.
“Madison police are great at what they do, but they are forced to enforce certain laws. That's their job and they don't have the same ability to spend time with people and refer them to the right services,” Stedman said. “It can be very escalating for people to just have a police officer walk into their home, no matter how good that police officer is at their job.
“If they have a gun on their hip and a badge, it can be escalating for people depending on their history with law enforcement.”
CARES team members dress in civilian clothing and are unarmed. They respond to calls in a red SUV with “Madison Fire” and “community paramedics” written across the side, rather than a police car or ambulance. There are no sirens or flashing lights.
All of those decisions were intentional, said Henrickson, from the Journey Mental Health Center. She said sending an armed and uniformed law enforcement officer to a behavioral health crisis when there's no violence or criminal behavior is a huge problem across the country.
“It criminalizes behavioral health crises, and it makes people reluctant to ask for help, especially if they're part of a community that has been treated unfairly or has not had positive interactions with law enforcement,” Henrickson said. “It's understandable that people want a different response that matches what the problem is.”
One of the CARES paramedics is fluent in Spanish and will respond to calls in Spanish-speaking communities. Journey also contracts with a national language line that can interpret in real time.
Data show that 35% of people who seek professional help during a crisis “just need a kind person to talk to — and it generally isn't a SWAT team or someone with a gun,” according to Rakel.
“A lot of times when people call 911, we answer with a sledgehammer when it might need a tack gun or a different instrument that's more appropriate,” Rakel said. “(CARES) is a great advancement in regards to making sure that the patient is given the highest professional to address that need.”
Not a replacement for Madison Police
CARES is independent of the police department but works with the agency and other emergency service providers in Madison. It’s like a puzzle, said Quella, the Journey crisis worker with the program. Each group makes up a different piece to work toward a big picture — to help as many people as possible.
“It’s a misconception that we’re working alone,” Quella said. “Having (CARES) as this new little thing to fill in some of the gaps, there’s going to be adjustments. With emergency services as a whole, the way we utilize each other is constantly evolving.”
Quella said people have approached him to praise the CARES program as a replacement for the police department, which it isn’t. Some of that confusion, he said, may stem from the fact CARES was set in motion at the height of the “defund the police” movement in Madison.
Quella said he’s grateful for the partnership with the police. Almost all calls through the 911 dispatch center involving mental health and violent behavior are referred to law enforcement before CARES. Sometimes police then recruit CARES members to respond to those calls.
“Every call and every situation is really different and you can't really predict that,” he said. “Some days we get a call that sounds like a police call, but MPD is requesting us and we end up controlling the situation.”
Steven Burrow, a community paramedic on the CARES team, believes it’s his job to prevent encounters from getting to the point of police detention.
“Our goal is to always try to find ways to prevent (patients) from being placed in protective custody or into emergency detention,” said Burrow, who has been working with the program since January 2022. “(CARES) really is a revolutionary way to solve the problem that's plagued public safety, which is how to respond to mental health calls. We have consistently been able to show that we can reduce police contact with patients that are suffering from mental health crises and provide them resources that support them.”
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi proposed a $10 million crisis triage center in 2021 as another resource for people experiencing a behavioral health-related crisis, avoiding a referral to law enforcement or the emergency room. But that’s likely years away from opening, the fire department’s Stedman said.
Madison service limited to weekdays
After two years and two expansions of CARES already — first from downtown to include the west and south side, and then to all of Madison — the city had planned to make another leap into weekend hours. Since last July, the program has operated with two “full-time” teams, on duty from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.
CARES One operates out of Fire Station 3 on Williamson Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and CARES Two works out of the old Town of Madison firehouse on Fish Hatchery Road from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Each team is made up of four members: two community paramedics and two Journey crisis workers. Most days, only two or three members of each team are on duty.
“Our hope earlier this year, and what we had budgeted through the City Council, was to expand into weekend hours. That was actually supposed to happen in like April, May,” Stedman said.
That expansion has been postponed due to staffing issues in the fire department and at Journey Mental Health. Stedman and fire department officials started interviewing in February and “just haven't been able to find good candidates,” he said.
The department only just completed the hiring process for two new paramedics — one for each team — in mid-July so they can eventually move into weekends.
“Finding folks that are really interested in mental health crisis response has been tough. It's just too bad for us because we know people have behavioral health crises on the weekend,” Stedman said. “It's a symptom of the fact that the whole behavioral health world is just hard to employ. It's stressful work. Folks don't get paid a lot of money.”
The annual salary for a community paramedic starts at $61,000, according to a city job listing.
“They can go work as paramedics in other places and probably make more money,” Stedman said, and noted that a firefighter paramedic can earn $90,000 a year after just five years on the job. “We have a hard time keeping employees.”
The pressure is different, too.
“Walking into somebody's home when they're in the middle of a crisis is the highest level of stress that a crisis worker is going to face, similar to paramedics and firefighters,” Stedman said. “It's the nature of it, but I just want to give credit to the Journey crisis workers — this is outside of what they normally are expected to do.”
Henrickson, the team manager for the Journey workers in CARES, has experienced that firsthand. She was the first crisis worker embedded in the Madison Police Department in 2016.
She’s since moved into a more supervisory role but still fills in for workers as needed. She said, with CARES, the mindset has been to “build the plane as you fly it.” Even with excitement surrounding the program, Journey has had recruiting challenges similar to those in the fire department.
“There are so many ways that people can work in behavioral health and other fields and have flexible schedules and work from home,” Henrickson said. “To have people work in a challenging, stressful field where we ask them to work non-traditional hours, weekends, and for comparatively less pay, that's a really hard sell.”
Staffing shortages are a major concern for Burrow, the CARES paramedic, who said the idea of expanding before more support systems are in place can be overwhelming.
“We constantly hear that people want CARES to expand, but it's a balance. We have to do it in a careful manner that ensures we have the resources necessary,” he said. “It has been difficult to even expand to weekends, and we eventually want to expand into overnight (hours), but before we can even do that, we really need staff that are passionate about this program and willing to support this team's growth.”
Is CARES available on UW campus, or not?
Meanwhile, there’s confusion about whether a recent CARES expansion means the service is available on the UW-Madison campus.
There’s no confusion about whether there’s a need to serve that area.
UW-Madison students make up nearly 13% of the city, and a 2018-2019 study found that 33% percent of those students had been diagnosed with a mental health disorder during their lifetime.
A shortage of mental health care on campus has long been an issue, with media reports of months-long wait times for counseling sessions at University Health Services. But the concern was exacerbated this spring after two students died within two weeks. At least one of those deaths was by suicide, which is the second-leading cause of death for college students, according to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.
Stedman contended the program added service to UW campus buildings and dorms with its second expansion in July 2022. Emails obtained by the Cap Times from the Madison Fire Department confirm that.
“All that needs to happen is (UW’s) dispatch center calls ours,” Stedman said. “Right now, if a UW police officer had a student with a broken leg, they would call their dispatch center to call ours and send fire (department staff) over, to send paramedics over. It’s the same for CARES.”
Sarah Nolan, director of UW Mental Health Services, is under a different impression.
“When we heard about the CARES program, we contacted the city and asked if we could be included,” Nolan said about the UW campus. “At the time, they opted not to include us.”
That was true then because the range of the initial pilot program was limited to a certain portion of downtown Madison.
CARES expanded to cover the campus when it went citywide in 2022, but Nolan and officials from University Health Services seemed unaware of this in interviews with the Cap Times.
“We continue to maintain open lines of communication with them, and we would love for them to include campus,” Nolan said in late June. “It's just a matter of capacity building.”
University Health Services in fall 2020 started its own mental health response team called the co-responder program. The University Police Department contacts Health Services for calls related to mental health, and the team will send two counselors to join UW officers at the scene.
Nolan said that program has made a big difference on campus but is challenged by limited hours of service: from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We have ideas for expanding our program into the evenings, because I think it would be great if we could be available until 2 o'clock in the morning to catch the people who are in crisis in the middle of the night,” Nolan said. “There's a possibility that we'll be able to do that from UHS, but I think it would be fantastic if the CARES program could support campus for that purpose.”
Dane County considers possibilities, limitations
Madison and Dane County are in early talks for CARES to expand countywide.
“We are hopeful the benefits of the program will lead to potential partnerships with communities outside of Madison in the future, allowing the CARES service area to expand,” County Executive Parisi said in a prepared statement in response to the Cap Times. “I would anticipate this program will continue to be a priority as 2024 budget preparations begin.”
Rhodes-Conway also signaled her support for the partnership, saying the city is “happy to have a collaborative agreement with our neighbors if they're interested in this service.”
County Supervisor Richelle Andrae, chair of the County Board Public Protection & Judiciary Committee, is helping to explore whether CARES has the infrastructure to grow or if there should be a separate but similar county program.
“The challenge with the rest of the county is there are literally dozens of local jurisdictions, so anything we develop, whether it relies on EMS or fire or whatever it is, is putting together an infrastructure with lots and lots of inputs,” Andrae said. “It is a very different set of factors than one fire department that serves the entire city of Madison.”
Outside of Madison and other neighboring cities like Middleton and Sun Prairie, many fire departments rely on volunteer staff. Rural communities have been hit hard by financial and staffing struggles that slow the response to 911 calls for all types of emergencies, and those communities experience their share of mental health crises.
Suicide rates in rural communities increased by 48% between 2000 and 2018, compared with 34% in urban areas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“There's a pretty broad consensus that we should figure out what a non-law enforcement response to behavioral health issues looks like for the rest of the county,” Andrae said.
Stedman said it wouldn’t be too complicated to expand into Fitchburg, Verona and other neighboring municipalities because the Dane County 911 center already responds to those calls and also dispatches CARES. It’s just a matter of opening it up to them and creating a partnership. It gets complicated moving farther out, despite the need.
“(Rural communities) have different needs and it might not be appropriate for us to be sending somebody from the city of Madison to respond way out into the corner of Dane County for a 911 call,” Stedman said. “What we're talking about right now is including the Madison metro area.”
The county still has a real chance to be at the forefront of an improved mental health response, Andrae said.
“This is a real opportunity for us. The crisis system in the county is very difficult to navigate, and getting the right resources to the right people at the right time is an extremely complicated thing,” she said. “We are resource-rich, but that makes this system complicated. There's a lot of pieces that are moving around and in play right now.”