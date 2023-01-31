Madison’s recent zoning changes, and impending proposals that will be decided in the coming months, took center stage Monday night as Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway clashed with opponents Gloria Reyes and Scott Kerr in their first debate.
Rhodes-Conway faces a challenge in the Feb. 21 primary from former Madison School Board President Reyes along with Kerr, a long-time technician with the city Traffic Engineering Division. In the debate at the Madison Public Library’s Sequoya branch, the candidates focused on affordable housing, transportation and public safety.
Reyes, who also served as a law enforcement officer and then deputy mayor under former Mayor Paul Soglin in 2014, had sharp words for how Rhodes-Conway has handled numerous issues over the last three years, supporting viewpoints from residents most upset about recent city policies.
Specifically, all three candidates addressed a proposal heading to City Council that would create flexibility in the zoning code to allow more people who are unrelated to live together in homes that currently are limited to those connected by marriage, blood, adoption or fostering.
This idea comes on the heels of a heated housing debate over the city’s plan to encourage more multifamily housing near Madison’s transit routes, and both zoning ideas have worried single-family homeowners about the long-term effect on their neighborhoods.
Rhodes-Conway emphasized the city’s housing shortage and the need to consider all options but said she talked to city staff Monday to ask for additional research and more time for community engagement before rewriting the zoning code. She defended one of the motives for allowing more unrelated renters to live in single-family zones, to provide equity in housing access within all of Madison’s neighborhoods.
“I'm concerned about displacement in our community, but I'm also concerned about our zoning being weaponized against families, particularly families of color, which is what we're seeing right now,” the mayor said.
Reyes sided with homeowners during the debate in terms of giving them a voice.
“That's the problem with this administration — you have to bring our residents along when we want to bring change to our communities,” Reyes said. “You can't bring an issue to our community and pass it without doing a robust community engagement and listening to the residents in our city.”
Reyes said because of her time as Madison Metropolitan School District Board president, she knows the impact “this kind of zoning” will have on schools, and that families in the past have moved out of the district as a result.
“Then we had to start closing schools because of low enrollment. There's a significant impact in making this type of a decision and it should be thoughtful,” Reyes said.
She instead argued there needs to be a better pipeline for Black and brown residents to become homeowners, and that’s how the city should proceed.
"Our residents speaking at council meetings are not NIMBYs. They're resident taxpayers who care about our city," Reyes said.
The three candidates appeared in front of about 100 people who attended in person and 300 via Zoom during the debate, which was organized by seven near-westside Madison neighborhood associations.
Butting heads on bus rapid transit
Rhodes-Conway, who was elected in 2019, touted her record of handling the COVID-19 pandemic, doubling the affordable housing budget over her term as mayor and her visions for the city’s bus rapid transit system. While Reyes raised concerns over the cost of BRT — saying she would do a full audit of the money that’s gone into the project, if elected — Rhodes-Conway contended the federal government funded the majority of the capital cost for the all-electric system.
“The bus rapid transit system was designed to connect employment centers across our community, which are shifting from downtown to be across our community, so this is baked in equity,” Rhodes-Conway said.
While she is in support of BRT generally, Reyes questioned the methods of how it was put in place.
“We're building a transit system first, and then we want to build housing in this area, in different parts of the city for more density — I think it should be backwards,” she said. “We should build more housing and, depending on the needs of the city, we build transportation.”
She said, as mayor, she will not “jeopardize city services to pay for a bus rapid transit system that is not equitable.”
“I will not divide our community and will stand up for the voices of all residents," she said.
Kerr spoke in opposition of BRT as a whole, saying it undoes good work the city has already completed.
“I don’t think it was thought out well. We need to make sure we are serving all communities that use the bus and not focus on the shiny, new, fast system,” he said. “I would not support it because I don’t think it’s going to be successful for the next 10 years.”
Public safety: ‘right direction’ or ‘critical issues?’
Reyes is centering her campaign around public safety and claimed Rhodes-Conway misled residents on crime by saying “we're heading in the right direction.”
"We shouldn't say that we're trending in the right direction," Reyes said. When she left the mayor's office, she said, there was an average of four homicides a year. Now the city averages 10.
“We have some critical issues here. We are losing Black children to the juvenile justice system,” she said. “We need some intervention and we need to help support our most vulnerable youth in our city, providing wraparound services to invest in them today.”
If elected, she wants to establish an office of violence reduction using a public health approach and also a homicide review commission.
In his most passionate response of the evening, Kerr requested body cameras on police officers. He referenced the death of Tyre Nichols, who was severely beaten by Memphis police, a violent encounter captured on video and displayed nationally.
"The incident in Memphis shows just how important that is, but it also shows the body cams are not the only answer. We also need the overhead traffic cameras to help capture the scene," Kerr said. "I'm hoping that we never have a Memphis-type Incident Madison, but if we do, I want to make sure that we have the cameras to prove exactly what happened.”
(While Rhodes-Conway hasn’t come out for or against the body cameras, Madison City Council approved a pilot program for the technology in April.)
Responding directly to the question of whether “crime is out of control” in the city, Rhodes-Conway had a simple answer: “No.”
“Our community continues to be a fundamentally safe community," Rhodes-Conway said, and added, "There is no incident of gun violence that's acceptable in our community."
She touted the city’s creation of a mental health crisis response program, CARES, in her term, which she said has two more expansions planned this year.
Rhodes-Conway said during her tenure as mayor she has "led Madison through some of its most challenging times."
"My vision is a Madison that's sustainable, it is affordable, that is beautiful and is welcoming to everyone," she said. "We have some work to do to make that true. I believe that together we can build a better Madison."
The nonpartisan primary on Feb. 21 will narrow races with more than two candidates down to the two finalists who will advance to the spring election on April 4.