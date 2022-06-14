With a major heat wave moving through the state, and after Monday’s severe thunderstorm left many without power or with damage to their homes, Dane County has opened two cooling centers at the Alliant Energy Center and at Madison College on 1701 Wright St.
The National Weather Service Milwaukee issued a heat advisory for Dane County and other parts of southeast and central Wisconsin Tuesday from 11 a.m. to Wednesday at 8 p.m., with temperatures expected to reach the 90s and a heat index climbing to 106.
In partnership with Madison College and the American Red Cross, the cooling centers will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, with the possibility of an extension if needed. Madison Metro will provide free rides to and from either of the locations. Pets are allowed at both sites.
Additionally, Monona Library will be open as cooling center until 4:30 p.m.
Cooling centers
J. McLellan, public emergency officer with Dane County Emergency Management said the cooling shelters are rare, and it’s important to distinguish they are temporary relief spaces — not shelters.
“The reason there's been such a push for them is because of multiple factors that just happened to come together, specifically the severe storms and power outage and the combination of heat advisory and excessive heat,” McLellan said. “We expect the power to be restored by tonight, but we’ll take it as it comes.
"We will make an assessment tonight to determine if we need to open again tomorrow.”
County Executive Joe Parisi’s office said Dane County Emergency Management will continue to work with the Red Cross, MGE and Madison College through the day and evaluate potential needs for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Emergency Management will provide a further update on Tuesday.
During heat advisories, the National Weather Service recommends limiting time outside and taking frequent breaks from the heat, staying hydrated and to be mindful of what’s kept inside cars.
Additionally, extremely high or unusually hot temperatures coupled with high humidity can have some serious effects on health, like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, Public Health Madison & Dane County warned. Signs of heat illness include feeling weak, dizzy, nauseated or muscle cramps.
If someone is experiencing these symptoms, move to air conditioning right away, drink water, get under a fan and apply cool washcloths. If symptoms worsen or don’t improve, they should go to the emergency room.
To prevent heat-related illness, Morgan Finke, a spokeswoman for PHMDC, advised people to stay inside air-conditioned buildings, avoid outdoor activity, drink lots of fluids and avoid alcohol. It’s also important to check in on friends, loved ones and neighbors, especially if they don’t have air conditioning or are older in age.
“We urge everyone to make keeping yourself safe your priority today. With the storms that moved through, many folks are without power on the hottest day of the year so far,” Finke told the Cap Times. “It is imperative that people have information about resources available to keep them safe.”
Recovering from Monday’s severe storm
Monday’s thunderstorm tore through the city, knocking down power lines, trees and even blowing the roof off of an apartment building on the east side at Truax Park Apartments. Dozens — upwards of 45 residents — were left without shelter and stayed at a temporary city shelter at 1701 Wright St.
Cleanup is expected to take multiple days.
Local utilities have worked vigorously to restore power after Monday’s storms, according to the city and county, but several thousand MGE customers remained without power Tuesday morning. As of 11 a.m., about 4,800 customers remained without service from more than 250 separate power failures. Crews already restored service to more than 16,000 customers, about 75% of the customers affected by Monday afternoon's storm.
Still, many traffic lights remain out on the east side, which utility crews are working to restore. MGE anticipates crews will continue to make progress during the day Tuesday at restoring electrical service. Residents can visit mge.com/outages for updates.
MGE also reminded residents to stay clear of damaged areas and never approach a downed power line or anything that comes in contact with it. Always assume a power line is energized and extremely dangerous. Notify MGE of downed lines immediately by calling (608) 252-7111.
On top of that, excessive heat can make roads more susceptible to buckling, when a roadway surface expands at a crack or joint. PHMDC advised drivers to stay alert, as conditions can change rapidly.
This story will be updated.