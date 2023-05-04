Fifteen years in the making, Madison’s very own public market has now moved from an uncertain concept to a groundbreaking planned for this fall and an opening in spring 2025.
Following a series of setbacks — including a $5.2 million budget gap that left the market’s fate up in the air — the project feels like “it’s finally coming to life,” said Karen Crossley, board president of the Madison Public Market Foundation.
The project is expected to cost over $24 million and is designed to be a year-round, indoor marketplace featuring locally grown foods; handcrafted artwork, jewelry, wearables and collectibles; along with a food innovation center that would help entrepreneurs start businesses. The market also will have a food production facility to help those businesses grow, as well as an event space, outdoor patios and plazas.
The plan calls for 30 permanent vendors, as well as pop-up stores and restaurants. James Shulkin, a board member with the foundation, said plans include two large anchor tenants on site — one would be a large restaurant and the other might be a brewpub.
“Theoretically, we could have 100 or more vendors on any one day, especially a nice summer day in the market,” Shulkin said. “At least 100 (vendors) a week.”
The project cleared one of its final hurdles in February, reaching the required $3 million private funding goal to proceed with construction. That was made possible by a $1.5 million donation from CUNA Mutual Group.
While the city of Madison owns the land where the public market will be built — the former Fleet Services building at First Street and East Johnson Street — the Madison Public Market Foundation will manage the facility and is still raising money to cover operating costs, according to Shulkin.
An operating agreement and lease will go before the City Council in June, and Shulkin is hopeful requests for proposals for construction and renovation of the Fleet Services building will follow, also in June.
“We’re looking at a groundbreaking, fingers crossed, in early October,” he said. “There's about a 12-month construction process and then we hope to open the public market in spring of 2025. In the context of the length of this process, that’s the blink of an eye.”
While the city and Dane County have funded the renovation and construction of the public market, Shulkin said there is an “ongoing concern” regarding operating revenue to get the market up and running. That includes hiring staff, interior finishes and design elements for stores.
“None of that is included in that capital that was raised to do the construction,” Shulkin said. “The Madison Public Market Foundation still would really like to raise enough money to help us get going right away. We’ve had a bit of a difficult time raising funds for the public market because most people see it as a done deal.”
The foundation hopes to raise between $250,000 and $550,000 for those costs, he said, and is accepting donations online and via mail.
The market becoming a reality signals a change to Ald. Sabrina Madison, whose District 17 neighbors the site — especially because of its focus on equity through entrepreneurship.
“The market signals to the state and our visitors that we're serious around equity, diversity and inclusion versus just saying, ‘Hey, we believe in inclusion,’” Madison said. “This is an opportunity for our city to show up and say, ‘Here we are.’”
She noted the added bonus of having a central location, especially for entrepreneurs of color, to sell their goods and food — and more importantly, now the city will have “a central place to find them.”
Market vendor: 'Finally, my destination'
Carmell Jackson is the owner of Melly Mell’s catering and will be a vendor at the public market once it opens. She said not only has Madison been “waiting for something like this,” but the city “needs this.”
“I have arrived. I’ve been on that bus. The bus has stopped many times, but finally, I am at my destination,” Jackson said in a recent video for the public market. “That’s what the public market means to me.”
The Madison Public Market is estimated to attract over 500,000 visitors each year, support over 130 local businesses, create hundreds of jobs and generate $16 million in local sales annually, according to the foundation.
“We just hope that the whole community at large joins us in bringing this long-awaited fabulous new public gathering space to our community,” Crossley, the board president, said. “Join us in watching the construction happen over the next year and get ready to come visit us at the market.”