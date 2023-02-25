Madison Public Market has made it past one of its final hurdles, reaching the required $3 million private funding goal to proceed with construction — made possible by a $1.5 million donation from CUNA Mutual Group.
The public market, nearly 15 years in the making, is designed to be a year-round, indoor marketplace featuring locally grown foods, handcrafted artwork, jewelry, wearables and collectibles, along with a food innovation business center that would help entrepreneurs start successful businesses.
But the project has faced many obstacles on its way to becoming a reality — and perhaps the largest blow came in late August when the city’s withdrawal from a federal grant put the entire project in jeopardy.
With the loss of the $3.5 million grant, plus pandemic-induced delays and growing construction costs, the project’s $20 million total cost estimate faced a nearly $5.25 million gap in funding.
Since, both Dane County and the city of Madison have put money into the project to see it over the finish line, with $4.5 million from the city’s 2023 capital budget going toward the market, as well as Dane County’s commitment of $1.5 million.
CUNA Mutual Group’s $1.5 million gift — one of several from various Madison-area companies and foundations — is made specifically toward the creation of the proposed food innovation facility to be known as TruStage MarketReady Hall.
The city required that the Madison Public Market Foundation, the lead organization for public market fundraising, clear the $3 million threshold for private donations in advance of construction, said James Shulkin, a board member of the Madison Public Market Foundation.
While the Madison Public Market will be a collaboration with the city, which owns the former Fleet Services building at First Street and East Johnson Street, the Madison Public Market Foundation will be in charge of operating the facility.
The private-sector donations will go toward construction, which is expected to begin in late 2023, and to help vendors get started at the market. The current timeline has the market opening in early 2025.
The next and final step is for the city-county Joint Review Board to approve the money added in budget deliberations. The board is set to meet in early April.
After Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway did not include the necessary funding to keep the project alive in the city’s record-high capital budget, former Ald. Syed Abbas, District 12, and Ald. Regina Vidaver, District 5, proposed a $6 million budget amendment through tax incremental financing, or TIF — a governmental finance tool that provides money to build public infrastructure, promote development opportunities and expand the future tax base.
The money for the market added in November will come out of Tax Incremental District 36 on the east side, and the home of the proposed site for the market on the corner of North First and East Johnson streets in the city’s Fleet Services building.
“We're very confident that everything's going to go as planned and that the funding will be made available by the Joint Review Board. The city's very much behind it, the county is very much behind it, and the community itself is very much behind it,” Shulkin said. “We're confident that the very last piece is going to fall into place in early April. We’re proceeding now full speed ahead on getting everything ready to open up in early winter 2025.”
Karen Crossley, Madison Public Market Foundation Board president, said CUNA Mutual Group’s gift enables the market to support entrepreneurs in “an inclusive, community-based facility that will provide major impact for the growth of small and minority-owned businesses.”
Specifically, the TruStage MarketReady Hall will provide affordable access to specialized commercial equipment and facilities and create a public gathering space intended to support diverse, minority-owned businesses, as well as create jobs and new businesses.
Many entrepreneurs who dream of scaling up their businesses, like food carts and catering services, face “insurmountable barriers” because of the high cost of commercial kitchen facilities, Crossley said in a statement.
“CUNA Mutual Group believes a brighter financial future should be accessible to all,” said Robert Trunzo, president and CEO. “We’re excited to invest in this project and support an innovative facility that will help our community’s entrepreneurs access the critical space and equipment they need to create and maintain thriving businesses in Madison.”
The city is preparing construction bids to renovate the existing structure, a 1960s-era industrial garage.