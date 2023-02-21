Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Gloria Reyes will progress to Madison’s April mayoral election, voters decided Tuesday in a high-turnout primary.
Rhodes-Conway, who was elected in 2019 and is the city’s first openly gay mayor, received 59.5% of votes — around 43,100 — while Reyes, a former Madison School Board president, deputy mayor under former Mayor Paul Soglin and law enforcement officer, garnered 28%, or 20,200.
“I am proud that Madison voters turned out in droves for this election and selected me as the top candidate going into the general election,” Rhodes-Conway said in an email to the Cap Times. “Voters in Madison want a Mayor who sticks to their promises and has sound, sensible, progressive plans for the future of our city. I have shown over the last four years that I will lead collaboratively and deliver results for everyone in our community.”
No doubt boosted by a high-stakes primary for Wisconsin Supreme Court, Tuesday saw a record-high turnout at 36%, 16 points higher than 2019’s primary and 23 points higher than 2015. Many polling places ran out of paper ballots and either requested more or pivoted to electronic voting.
The Madison City Clerk’s Office said it prepared for a turnout of 40%, which is twice the amount typical for a nonpartisan primary election.
“We printed additional ballots multiple times today for polling places all across Madison,” the clerk’s office said.
A third mayoral candidate on the ballot, Scott Kerr, is a lifelong Madison resident who has worked for the city since 1980 and serves in the Traffic Engineering department. Kerr, who has continually emphasized his freedom from political donations, was bumped out of the race with 8,500 votes, around 12%.
“Regardless of the results, I ran the campaign my way without accepting donations from anyone and keeping my total expenditure below $100,” Kerr told the Cap Times. “I managed to get more than 11% of the vote while spending less than $100 in total. It gives me a little glimmer of hope that we might be able to get money out of politics sometime.”
He said he has not made a decision about if he is endorsing either Rhodes-Conway or Reyes.
Both Rhodes-Conway and Reyes have focused on local issues such as housing, zoning, transportation and public safety, all with a focus on equity. While Rhodes-Conway has touted her accomplishments in office, like advancing Bus Rapid Transit and doubling the affordable housing budget, Reyes has stood out by supporting viewpoints from residents most upset about recent city policies, like transit-oriented development in the city’s historic districts.
Reyes said Tuesday’s results showed her that she needs to “expand the number of community members” she is reaching out to with making more calls, knocking on doors and planning coffee events.
“As a reminder, four years ago the incumbent won the primary election but lost in the general election, so we are not going to take anything for granted. These results tell us that we need to expand our circle,” Reyes said. “We have had great feedback from the people we have talked to thus far, but we need to expand the number of community members we are talking to.”
Her list of priorities, if elected, is: closing the city’s budget gap she contended was caused by Bus Rapid Transit, focusing on body cameras for police officers and addressing zoning issues that she says create real estate speculation.
“We will protect the ability for every Madisonian who wants to have the ability to purchase a single-family home,” Reyes said. “For our campaign, the pandemic will no longer be an excuse, but instead … an opportunity to transform Madison into a place for everyone.”
Moving forward, Rhodes-Conway said her campaign will continue to reach out to every voter in the community and “meet them where they are.”
“My long list of accomplishments over the past four years speaks for itself and the voters agree that I am the best candidate to lead Madison into the future,” the mayor said. “We accomplished a great deal, all while navigating a global pandemic and dealing with a state legislature that is determined to oppose us.”
Daniel Howell, a longtime Madison social worker, has been campaigning as a write-in candidate and told the Cap Times Tuesday that he will continue to run for mayor until April 4.
“I want to go as far as I can. We have weak candidates — the people are telling me that — and I feel like it’s my duty to run,” Howell said. “Being a write-in is an advantage for me because I don’t have to fight for these two spots. This next month, I’ll be campaigning every day. I’m ready for this.”
City Council races:
Madison's City Council will see a major shakeup in the spring, with all seats up for reelection and seven districts with primaries in Districts 2, 4, 9, 10, 12, 14 and 20. The top two vote-getters in each of those districts will advance to the April 4 general election, where they will join all of the other candidates who were not in the primary.
All of the districts and candidates can be found on the Cap Times’ interactive map.
District 2
In District 2, Colin Barushok will advance against Juliana Bennett, who currently serves as alder for District 8. She, along with two other current alders, is running in a new district due to 2021 redistricting.
Evan McSorley, who works in sales for Columbia Pipe & Supply, will not continue to the April election.
Bennett won 70% of votes in the district, at 1,312, in what she called a “landslide win,” while Barushok gained 22%, or 412.
“Two years ago, I ran as a young, queer, Black woman seeking to make a real, tangible change in Madison. Two years later, we’ve made progress toward creating a more affordable, equitable and inclusive Madison,” Bennett said. “I am confident that together we can overcome any obstacle in our path.”
District 3
In District 3, Matt Van Eperen gained 31.5% of votes and will face off against Derek Field, who won out with 43%. Stephanie Salas won't advance; she got 24% of votes.
District 4
In District 4, incumbent longtime Ald. Mike Verveer, who received 54% of votes, will face off against Maxwell Laubenstein in April, who got 26% of votes.
“I'm gratified by the support of my neighbors and look forward to continuing toward the April general election,” Verveer said. “I haven’t faced a competitive race in many years. I haven't had an opponent since 1999.”
Samantha Givich, who has no campaign presence and didn't answer any of the Cap Times' media requests, will not advance.
“Thank you so much to everyone who has been a part of my campaign so far. Tonight, Madison has voted to have a legitimate choice on the ballot for District 4 and that we are ready for change,” Laubenstein said. “Now is the time to get moving.”
District 9
Incumbent Nikki Conklin will advance along with Nino Amato for a contest to represent District 9 on the ballot in April.
Conklin garnered nearly 50% of the votes in the district, while Amato held onto 28%. Challenger and former City Council member Paul Skidmore will not proceed, having received 22% of votes.
“I'm honored to have made it through the primary,” Conklin said. “The fight is not over.”
Conklin said that her son turned 18 on Tuesday and it was “an amazing moment” to be able to watch him register to vote and vote for her.
Amato said he was “humbled” by the results.
“I am looking forward to giving the voters of the 9th District a clear choice between addressing the environmental and public safety issues,” he said.
District 10
Current Alders Yannette Figueroa Cole and Sheri Carter will battle to serve District 10 in April. Figueroa Cole, who currently represents the district, gained 38% of votes, while Carter received 53%.
Diego Colorado, who did not respond to the Cap Times in the months leading up to the primary and had no public information available, got 8% of votes.
“The journey here has been challenging and rewarding. It has been an honor to serve District 10 and the city of Madison,” Figueroa Cole said in a statement. “Redistricting and the addition of the Town of Madison brought new opportunities for engagement. This primary was a wonderful opportunity to get to know the newest residents of District 10. These conversations further solidified my commitment to the issues that impact marginalized communities the most: sustainable housing conditions, equitable transportation, safe streets and more.”
District 12
District 12 was the most competitive race with five candidates, and Amani Latimer Burris and Julia Matthews won out and will advance to the April election.
Matthews gained 34% of votes while Burris closely trailed with 30.7%. The other candidates, Blake Alvarenga, Victor Toniolo and Josh Walling, will not continue their campaigns.
“I want to thank everyone who has answered their door and been willing to talk with me about issues in the District,” Matthews said. “I want to thank all the candidates in District 12 and across the city. It has been an honor to be part of the most contested race in the city and I can’t wait to get back out and continue building community.”
Toniolo congratulated the victors and said he will announce his support for one of the them later this week.
District 14
In one of the closest races of the night in District 14, Noah Lieberman and Katherine Pedracine battled it out for second place against Isadore Knox Jr., who got 40% of votes.
Lieberman will advance to the April election with 29.4% of votes, 484 total. Pedracine narrowly trailed Lieberman with 29% of votes, or 477.
District 20
Two current alders will advance to the April election to represent District 20 — Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney and Matt Phair, who essentially got the same number of votes at 40%. (Phair received 1,106 votes, while Harrington-McKinney got 1,101.)
Phair has represented District 20 for the past year while Harrington-McKinney has been the longtime alder for District 1 but had to run in a new district due to redistricting.
“I’m excited to move on to the next round and I look forward to listening to more voters and sharing my vision for the district and the city,” Phair said. “I believe my experience of getting things done for the people sets me apart.”
Harrington-McKinney did not respond to the Cap Times' request for a comment on her win.
Aslam Rakhangi, an asset manager for American Family Group who gained 16% of votes, and Sammy Khilji who has had no campaign or presence, will not continue to the April election.