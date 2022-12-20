Madison and much of southeast Wisconsin is expected to get hit hard with a winter blizzard Thursday and Friday, prompting many to rethink holiday travel plans.
A strong system is expected to bring accumulating snow Wednesday night through Friday that could lead to six or more inches of snow, with wind gusts of 45 to 55 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service branch in Milwaukee that is following the storm closely.
A winter storm watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday morning, when the wind chill could drop to -35 degrees Fahrenheit during the storm.
But extremely cold weather is expected to hit Madison as soon as Tuesday night, said J. McLellan, emergency service manager for the county.
“One thing that shouldn't be underestimated is tonight, if we're supposed to get wind chills below zero, maybe temps below zero,” McLellan said. “It's the first time it's been this cold this winter… and the key thing about blizzard conditions is to not go out.”
JJ Wood with the National Weather Service urged Wisconsinites not to focus too much on expected snowfall right now as those numbers are still in question. The biggest impact is going to be the very strong winds late Thursday and into Friday night, which will cause blowing and drifting snow leading to greatly reduced visibility and blizzard conditions.
“If you have any travel plans, certainly consider some alternate arrangements because that will be a very treacherous period of travel,” Wood said.
Those driving should avoid doing so in the snow, McLellan added, as lack of visibility has been a consistent major issue during winter storms. It can lead to slide-offs, cars getting stuck and blocking snowplow routes — and accidents.
“That's what's going to cause travel disruptions, that blowing and drifting snow,” Wood said. “Keep up with the forecast as we get closer. Hopefully, we'll get a little more confidence on exact timing of everything, the snowfall amounts and the impact we're expecting.”
McLellan said the bottom line is clear: “People need to ultimately stay off the roads.”
“If you have to go out, make sure somebody knows to expect you and when to expect you,” he added. “Then if you don't show, somebody's aware that there's a problem.”
Those traveling by plane should be equally cautious ahead of the blizzard.
Michael Riechers, a spokesperson for the Dane County Regional Airport, advised people to be proactive about their air travel plans and consistently check information with their airlines for the latest updates.
“Being proactive and removing yourself from the weather event is probably going to be the least stressful option for you, and certainly removes a lot of the uncertainty because I'm sure certain flights will get through on time but some are likely going to be disrupted,” Riechers said. “Instead, being proactive, reaching out to your airline, trying to get ahead of this thing is definitely going to be the best bet.”
Riechers reminded travelers to give themselves plenty of time to get to the airport, especially if roads are icy, and to be kind to airport staff since they are not the ones making decisions about the flights — that comes from the airlines.
“We understand how frustrating that can be when you're just trying to get either home or get to wherever your loved ones are — the last thing you want to hear is that your flight is delayed or disrupted,” Riechers said. “Just know it's not the local staff that are making those decisions and be patient and respectful with the staff here who are doing the best they can.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Midwest region is also urging people to remain indoors and follow the instructions of local and state officials to stay safe. They issued a list of tips Tuesday:
- Those who need to be on the road during severe winter weather should make sure they have a full tank of gas and essentials on hand before leaving, including a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, food and water
- If someone gets trapped in their car, they should stay inside and watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia
- Know who to call if travel will be delayed or postponed
- Those staying home should prepare for possible power outages by ensuring electronics are fully charged and gathering supplies in case of a snow-in. Keep in mind specific needs, like medication, and don’t forget the needs of pets
- Have extra batteries for radios and flashlights
- Check on neighbors and friends, especially older adults and young children who are more at risk in extreme cold
The University of Wisconsin–Madison issued a statement Tuesday that "based on currently available information, the university will be open for normal operations for the conclusion of final exams Thursday, as well as for business on Friday."
Any updates to campus operations will be shared online, via email and via social media.
A snow emergency is declared in the city of Madison when all residential streets need plowing and most often occurs when there are three or more inches of snow on the roads.
During a snow emergency, people who park in the Snow Emergency Zone must follow alternate side parking rules for the next two nights. The city will declare a snow emergency before 9 p.m. on the night it will take effect.
Plowing all of the city’s traffic lanes, which equates to the distance between Madison and the Mojave Desert in California, takes between 12 and 16 hours, depending on the severity of the storm.
While conditions should let up by Saturday, Wood with the NWS expects temperatures to stay cold.
One silver lining — Wisconsin will almost certainly see a white Christmas.
“I think it’s a very good possibility, yes,” Wood said.