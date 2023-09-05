The Madison Police Department is still searching for the perpetrator of a violent sexual and physical assault on a University of Wisconsin-Madison student who was brutally attacked downtown in the predawn hours Sunday.
The woman, whose name has not been released to the news media, was found along the 500 block of West Wilson Street around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, according to the Madison Police Department incident report. A person living in the area called the police after noticing the victim was severely beaten.
The victim is in her 20s and despite sustaining critical injuries is expected to survive, according to an update from MPD on Tuesday. After the attack, the victim was rushed with life-threatening injuries to a hospital.
The incident appears to be a stranger assault, according to the Madison Police Department. No arrests have yet been made.
“I have authorized a full complement of police resources to investigate this matter, including our partners at UW,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a press conference Sunday. “I want to assure the victim, the family and our community that the Police Department will leave no stone unturned to hold accountable the person or persons who committed this violent attack.”
MPD said Tuesday that the Investigative Services Bureau is “making significant progress on this case” and that it is a top priority for the department. Detectives and investigators swabbed the area of the attack for biological evidence and recanvassed the area on Sunday, said Assistant Chief Paige Valenta, who oversees the unit.
The Madison Police Department is asking anyone who lives within a few blocks of the intersection of West Wilson and Bedford streets who has a home security system and video that captures between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. to contact the department. This also includes video surveillance from vehicles, such as Teslas, that were parked in the area.
Videos already submitted are in the process of being reviewed, said MPD, but the department couldn’t release specific information about how many videos were sent in.
Additionally, anyone in the area at the time should call the department’s non-emergency number at 608-255-2345 or the Crime Stoppers line at 608-266-6014. Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers at p3tips.com.
“The Madison Police Department will pursue every lead in this investigation to hold the offender accountable in our criminal justice system,” Valenta said. “Until then, everyone should be on alert and be proactive about their own safety. Please consider walking with someone else, particularly at night. Stay aware of your surroundings. Trust your instincts. If something doesn't feel right, act, remove yourself from the situation and tell someone.”
Previous assaults of UW students
This is not Madison’s first experience with a seemingly random attack on a UW student. In 2015, a female graduate student was brutally beaten, choked and raped along a bike path on the east side, and police never found the perpetrator. Prior to that in 2008, UW student Brittany Zimmermann was strangled and stabbed in the middle of the day in her downtown Madison apartment. The case took over a decade to solve but came to a conclusion when David Kahl pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide last year.
The University of Wisconsin Police Department and the dean of students sent out a message to students and faculty Sunday sharing their “deep concern” for the student who was attacked. With the suspect or suspects still at large, police are increasing patrols and visibility in the area and urging the community to remain vigilant.
Those on campus can download the BadgerSAFE app, which has safety resources and will provide both on and off-campus safety alerts within the immediate campus area. SAFEwalk is also available to accompany students throughout campus and near-campus locations after hours by calling or texting 608-262-5000.
The attack was outside of campus and did not trigger the usual campus alert system, nor was it located in the area covered by the BadgerSAFE app. UW-Madison officials did not respond to the Cap Times when asked if they would expand those systems’ geographic range.
Barnes, the city police chief, said specifics of the case were unclear on Sunday, like if the attack was targeted and the numbers of assailants.
“For right now, we know that a violent attack occurred on one of our community members and our community will not stand for it,” Barnes said Sunday. “We will do everything that we can to ensure that this person is brought to justice.”
This remains an active investigation. The Cap Times will provide updates as they become available.