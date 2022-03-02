Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes was cleared of a complaint alleging he created a hostile work environment after an exit interview in December, according to a city investigation into the incident released Tuesday.
The complaint was made by a former officer and alleges that Barnes created a hostile environment by making comments related to sexual orientation during an exit interview on Dec. 3, 2021. The officer was leaving the Madison Police Department to be closer to out-of-state family, according to records obtained by the Cap Times.
The complaint says Barnes asked if the officer would continue working for the Madison Police Department if she found love and stated that he could assist her, asking about her sexual orientation and saying Madison is a great place to meet a partner.
The officer mentioned in the complaint did not recall the exact words, but records of the investigation show Barnes asked “something along the lines of ‘What do you prefer — male or female? I don’t care about your preferences; let me know — I can keep an eye out for you.’”
The officer involved said the conversation was “very awkward to the point where she did not know how to respond,” according to records from the investigation, especially since she had never had a conversation with Barnes before.
The investigation found no evidence that Barnes created a hostile work environment and noted the complaint as “not sustained.”
“I am pleased the City of Madison’s APM 3-5 investigation has cleared me of wrongdoing,” Barnes said in a statement. “This situation was unfortunate to all parties involved. My role as police chief is inherently professional and personal.”
Additionally, he said, “I look forward to using every opportunity to learn and grow as a leader in order to help my colleagues and our community thrive.”
The investigation also found that the topic of sexual orientation was broached, but the investigators do not believe it was asked as a question to be answered. Both Barnes and the officer said they did not expect her to answer the question, but instead, Barnes inquired about the features she was looking for in a partner, according to the report.
At one point, Barnes asked if the officer preferred a partner with “teeth or no teeth,” noting the many people officers interact with on the street don’t have teeth.
The report says Barnes said, “Madison is a great place to find men … we have tall men, short men, men with teeth, no teeth.”
The officer involved said she assumed Barnes was attempting a joke to make the conversation more light-hearted. The investigators wrote in the report that “it is possible that this was a light-hearted attempt at employee retention.”
The investigation into the complaint was handed off from Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and assigned to Fire Chief Steven Davis, human resources director Harper Donahue IV and deputy mayor Christie Baumel.
A statement from the mayor’s office confirmed that rumors of the December allegations made it to the press and that city staff inadvertently confirmed details about the complaint, “which was harmful to both parties.”
“It is very disappointing that the confidentiality that is critical to creating a safe environment for people to file complaints was breached,” the mayor’s office chief of staff Mary Bottari said in a Monday statement. “For the City’s part in this, we apologize.”
Barnes said he accepts the apology from the city for the procedural violations involved in the complaint in his statement to the press.