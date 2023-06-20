The Madison City Council is set to vote Tuesday on whether to give final approval for police-worn body cameras, over a year after the council narrowly supported a pilot program for the devices.
The April 2022 vote to implement the pilot program was contingent on the City Attorney’s Office reviewing the Madison Police Department’s body-worn camera policy, which establishes procedures for the cameras to document incidents involving police officers and the public, while also protecting people’s right to privacy.
Tuesday’s vote differs from those previous approvals because of the policy now in place.
The pilot program will equip 48 officers in the North District with body cameras for one year, and the policy specifically states the cameras will be used only to:
- Record police officer interactions with members of the public
- Collect evidence of criminal activity
- Monitor officer performance and compliance with laws, as well as department policies and procedures
- Serve as a training tool
Some of the initial policy recommendations from a body camera feasibility committee were not “quite in line with state law,” Police Chief Shon Barnes told the Cap Times in February. Ensuring flexibility for future changes in the procedures was top of mind for the department, he said.
The city allocated $83,000 for the pilot program in the city’s 2023 capital budget.
Madison chief: Videos ‘fundamentally changed’ policing
Barnes also participated in the implementation and policy adaption of the body-worn camera program in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2012. Much has changed in policing since then, mainly the commonality of body cameras in departments across the country, Barnes said in a statement to the mayor, city attorney Mike Haas and City Council members.
“Policing has been fundamentally changed by videos from police body-worn cameras and community members’ cellphones,” Barnes said. “These devices have given community members and leaders insight into how police treat members of the community, how they conduct traffic stops, how they interact with victims, and, most importantly, how they use force.”
The Madison Police Department is in the minority of law enforcement agencies in the state without body cameras. Currently, only the city's Special Weapons and Tactics team and motorcycle officers use body-worn cameras. Of 434 law enforcement agencies in the state, 274 used body cameras, according to a 2021 Wisconsin Department of Justice report.
All law enforcement departments in Dane County use some form of body-worn cameras with the exception of the Madison Police Department, according to Barnes, highlighting the need for the “integral piece of equipment for modern policing.”
The debate has been years in the making in the city, and many are still not on board with the pilot program. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has been indecisive on body-worn cameras for officers but said in February she is looking forward to seeing what is learned during the city’s pilot program, which is set to launch this summer.
“The larger question for us is what can we as a community, as a city, as a police department do to prevent police misconduct and to prevent police violence and make sure that never happens in Madison again,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I don't think body cameras are the answer to that. I think there's a bigger answer to that.”
Some worry cameras could do more harm than good
In January 2021, a six-member feasibility review committee formally recommended using the pilot program before implementing body-worn cameras citywide. Two months later, Madison’s Public Safety Review Committee recommended the City Council not pursue the technology.
At the April 2022 meeting where the City Council first approved the pilot program, Shadayra Kilroy-Flores, vice chair of the Police Civilian Oversight Board, said the cameras needed a transparent and thoughtful rollout to avoid “endangering and criminalizing” neighborhoods of color.
“We have spent the last seven years — the ad-hoc committee, the Equal Opportunities Commission, the Public Safety Review Committee — all giving input and we all said that you need to implement policies and procedures,” Kilroy-Flores said. “There's no transparency.”
The policy laid out by the Police Department is meant to address all the objectives and rules, outlining all the situations an officer can and cannot record.
For instance, officers must activate their body cameras to record all interactions:
- With members of the public in the performance of official duties
- Prior to arrival at a call for service
- During the initial seizure, counting or inventorying of seized money or any high-value property
- Where “consent to search” or a “probable cause search” is requested
- Any situation that becomes adversarial or that the officer believes its use would be valuable
The department’s policy states officers should tell people they’re being recorded whenever possible. In locations where people have a reasonable expectation of privacy, like a residence, they can decline to be recorded unless officers are making an arrest or searching the home. If an officer fails to activate their body camera, doesn’t record the entire contact or interrupts the recording, that officer has to document the incident in a report to their supervisor.