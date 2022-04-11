Madison's Finance Committee will vote on an ordinance Monday night to create a special fee imposed on all properties that receive city curbside recycling services.
The fee — called a resource recovery special charge — is not a new proposal, as it was recommended by the City Council in the 2022 adopted operating budget to support the costs of the city’s recycling program, filling a nearly $1.5 million gap in the budget.
While the cost isn’t finalized, in the 2022 budget, the anticipated cost for an average household is $4 per month.
“Assuming the ordinance passes, residents and the businesses who receive the city of Madison recycling services will see a resource recovery special charge on their municipal services bill later this year,” said Bryan Johnson, recycling coordinator for the city’s Streets Division.
The overall cost of the city’s recycling program, including the costs of collecting, sorting and recycling, has increased over time, according to the ordinance.
The special charge will allow the city to recover all or a portion of those costs, but will only be imposed on properties receiving curbside recycling services — which includes most properties with eight or fewer residential units, along with some small commercial properties.
Properties that use private recycling services, including larger residential and most commercial properties, will not be subject to the charge.
If the ordinance passes in Finance Committee Monday, it will go to the full council for a vote on April 19. After the ordinance is passed by the council, a policy proposal will lay the groundwork on the specific dollar amount properties would need to pay. Then, that separate proposal will also need to be approved by the City Council.
If properties over eight units that use city recycling services opt out, they must then contract with a private recycling hauler.
“There is no getting out of recycling, it’s the law,” according to a staff memo obtained by the Cap Times. “If you are a large residential complex or a business that we currently serve, you can either pay the city’s new fee or pay a private hauler. If you are an eight unit or less residential set up you will pay the city.
“Everyone has to recycle.”
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Alds. Keith Furman, Patrick Heck and Regina Vidaver sponsored the ordinance, which will go under discussion at Monday night’s meeting. Only Furman answered the Cap Times' requests for more information on the special charge.
Furman explained that the city signed a new contract last year, which required payment in order to get materials recycled. The new contract began on Jan. 1, 2022.
The city of Madison contracts with Waste Management to haul away trash and recycling. Recycling is picked up once a week.
“It's frustrating as a resident of Madison (and) as an alder how hard it is for us to fund city services, and that has a lot to do with how the state has structured shared revenue and our ability to raise taxes,” Furman said. “If we could raise taxes for this instead we certainly would, but we really are handcuffed with our ability to increase revenue.”
“This will only get worse,” he said, saying the 2023 budget will need to be even more clever with how it addresses budget gaps.
“If current services continue to increase like it has, it's going to be brutal,” Furman said.
The actual amount of the special charge will be set annually by the City Council in a separate resolution. Monday night’s Finance Committee meeting, which will include a presentation on the special charge, is at 4:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the Madison Media website.