Most of southern Wisconsin is under a heat advisory and excessive heat watch until Wednesday night, and the city of Madison will have cooling centers open across the city to escape the heat.
Public Health Madison & Dane County warned that the heat and humidity are creating a dangerous combination this week, with heat indices predicted to approach 110 degrees. Older adults are most at risk during high temperatures and high humidity, as well as those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, people without housing, and people with chronic medical conditions.
The National Weather Service Milwaukee issued a heat advisory for Dane County and other parts of southeast and central Wisconsin Tuesday from 11 a.m. to Wednesday at 9 p.m., with temperatures expected to reach the 90s and a heat index climbing to 114. Various churches, community centers and libraries will be open for those needing a place to cool off.
It’s important to also stay cool, hydrated and connected this week, PHMDC said in a press release, as well as recognize the symptoms of overheating. Signs of heat illness include weakness, dizziness, nausea and muscle cramps. If you experience any of those symptoms, you should move to air conditioning, drink water, get under a fan and put on cool washcloths, PHMDC said. If symptoms worsen or don’t improve, go to the emergency room.
PHMDC also advised the public to:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings
- Limit outdoor activity, especially mid-day
- Avoid sitting in parked cars or leaving a person or pet in a parked car
- Drink more water than usual
- Avoid alcohol and liquids containing high amounts of sugar
- Regularly check on friends, loved ones and neighbors.