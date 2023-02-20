Madison’s primary is Tuesday and four candidates are running for mayor — three on the ballot and one write-in. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is facing off against former Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes and Scott Kerr, a long-time technician with the city Traffic Engineering Division.
Daniel Howell has been campaigning as a write-in candidate since missing the deadline to file nomination forms, saying the delay was caused by his winter graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He told the Cap Times the primary won’t end his candidacy, no matter the result, because he plans to continue his write-in campaign through the April 4 election.
Overall it’s been a relatively calm campaign trail with two mayoral debates held within the same week. Candidates have focused on local issues such as housing, zoning, transportation and public safety, all with a focus on equity.
Early campaign finance records from January showed Rhodes-Conway held a lead over Reyes, starting with the most money, as well as spending the most — but Reyes' campaign has highlighted how it’s outpaced Rhodes-Conway’s in money raised from Madison donors.
Here’s what we know about the candidates and their platforms:
Scott Kerr
Kerr is a lifelong Madison resident who has worked for the city since 1980.
He emphasizes that because his campaign isn't fundraising, he has "no donors to answer to, no debts or favors owed to anyone except the voters."
He is running on a three-pillar platform of responsive government, public safety and cost-effective government.
Kerr said he believes the city needs to simplify zoning codes so that people can easily understand what they mean for their property and neighborhoods
“A better thought out transportation-related code could be implemented with the residents weighing in on what changes they want to make,” Kerr said, echoing a continuing theme of citizen input he focused on in debates.
To address the housing shortage, he said streamlining the approval process for all developments that exceed the minimum required low-cost units would help generate private development.
Kerr's quick pitch on why Madisonians should vote for him:
“As a lifelong resident of Madison who has been employed by the city for more than 42 years, I know the talent and wisdom we have in the rank and file workers and citizens of the city has not been tapped by leadership,” Kerr said. “Provided the opportunity, I am confident the people who make up the soul of the city will deliver the innovations we need to move forward.”
Gloria Reyes
Reyes, who served as a law enforcement officer and then deputy mayor under former Mayor Paul Soglin in 2014, has had sharp words for how Rhodes-Conway has handled numerous issues over the last three years.
In debates, she’s stood out by supporting viewpoints from residents most upset about recent city policies, like transit-oriented development in the city’s historic districts.
Reyes said after “being drafted by concerned Madisonians” to run for mayor, the campaign has been a 24/7 job.
“Madisonians are frustrated about the disconnect between City Hall and community voice,” Reyes said. “Engaging Madisonians to participate in this process creates transparency as we build our agenda together.”
Reyes argued that the Rhodes-Conway administration's changes to the zoning code, including redefining the definition of unrelated housemates, do not solve the housing shortage but instead force “an ideological agenda vs. a pragmatic agenda.”
Rather than zoning changes, Reyes said she would build a better system for Black and brown residents to become homeowners. Her housing plan relies on investment in a school-to-workforce pipeline to retain talent from high schools, community colleges and universities, with an emphasis on the trades to create sustainable wages.
“I believe that my housing plan creates a pathway for affordable single-family homeownership for all our residents,” she said. “The marginal benefit to people helped by the zoning ordinance is negligible, but the downsides in terms of destroying neighborhoods and raising the cost of housing are disastrous.”
While Reyes hasn’t gotten into the details of her housing plan in debates, she told the Cap Times it would build public-private partnerships with law enforcement, businesses, neighborhood associations and planning councils to deliver workforce housing, as well as establish a Mayor’s Housing Advisory Committee.
Reyes lives in the same house her parents, with third-grade educations, bought in Madison decades ago with income from well-paying union jobs, she said.
“We must be intentional in finding opportunities for employing traditionally marginalized communities so that they have the economic freedom to afford housing that they want and that fits their needs,” Reyes said. “We must internally streamline the process for local developers to build additional multi- and single-family housing units by leveraging existing resources, such as Section 8 Vouchers.”
Reyes' quick pitch on why Madisonians should vote for her:
“I am excited to see the democratic process in action and look forward to continuing the conversation about how we can improve the lives of every Madisonian,” Reyes said. “I am committed to solving the attainable housing crisis, working with the business community to create jobs that pay more than a living wage and making our families feel safe.”
Satya Rhodes-Conway
Rhodes-Conway has served as mayor for one term and has campaigned on her record of handling the COVID-19 pandemic, doubling the affordable housing budget and carrying out her visions for the city’s Bus Rapid Transit system. She was elected in 2019 and is Madison's first openly gay mayor.
She said in an email response to the Cap Times that her campaign has been “robust,” holding meetings with supporters, hosting events, canvassing and more.
“Our goal is to make sure voters know my record and plans for a second term, and to reach as many voters as we can,” Rhodes-Conway said in an email. “With the State Supreme Court race on the ballot this spring, I want to make sure people are registered and get out to vote — we need record turnout in Madison to ensure we elect a progressive to the Court.”
She said that under her administration the city built thousands of new houses, and she emphasized the work still needed to address Madison’s housing crisis.
“Working families are being priced out of our city. People are calling my office desperate to find someplace they can afford to live,” Rhodes-Conway said in an email. “We have got to do everything we can to build more, and more affordable, housing in Madison.”
Her administration's drive to create more housing opportunities has included recent efforts to change zoning codes, upsetting some single-family homeowners concerned that an influx of duplexes and unrelated renters will damage their neighborhoods.
Rhodes-Conway vows to forge ahead with those efforts if re-elected.
“In a second term, I will keep pushing to create housing choices in every neighborhood, using all the tools available to the city,” the mayor said.
Rhodes-Conway's quick pitch on why Madisonians should vote for her:
“We (have) made great strides in housing, transportation, climate and racial equity — despite a global pandemic and a state Legislature that seems determined to oppose us at every turn,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Now, in the aftermath of the pandemic, we face new challenges: preventing violence, improving traffic safety, equitable economic development and investing in our young people.
I promise you now, that if you give me a second term, I will continue to work on the issues that are important to Madison."
Daniel Howell
Howell, 55, has been a social worker for over 25 years, working with the homeless population, youths, those with addictions and mental illnesses, and those in the juridical system.
The only Black mayoral candidate, he is running on a platform of “unity and love,” and said he wants to help address Madison’s issues of systemic racial disparities.
“We have a segregation problem,” Howell said. “We might have a slight (housing) problem but not (a) housing crisis like the current mayor said. And the only problem with transit is that minorities have a longer bus ride because most minorities are pushed out to the outskirts of Madison.”
He said that Madison’s growth is “inevitable” and should be encouraged, but while keeping the city safe.
Howell's quick pitch on why Madisonians should vote for him:
“I will do everything I can as our new mayor, a strong leader and a true politician to help the people, especially with serious concerns,” Howell said. “I'm all about us coming together. I'm not on a power trip. I'm not the smartest person in the world. You’re going to see me every day, interacting with people as much as possible.”