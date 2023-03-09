Mayoral Debate 022723 10-02272023193620

Mayoral candidate Gloria Reyes answers a prompt during a debate with current Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway at Madison Public Library’s central branch on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will face challenger Gloria Reyes for an online and on-air debate Monday, March 27, co-sponsored by the Cap Times and WISC-TV/Channel 3000.

The debate, which will take place one week before the April 4 election, will be moderated by WISC-TV evening anchor Eric Franke, with the station’s lead investigator, Naomi Kowles, and Cap Times local government reporter Allison Garfield serving as panelists.

The debate will be streamed live at 7 p.m. on channel3000.com and captimes.com and will re-air in full at 4 p.m., March 28 on WISC-TV as part of local CBS programming.

The incumbent Rhodes-Conway and former deputy mayor and former Madison School Board President Reyes will face off on the most pressing issues facing the city. The Cap Times and WISC-TV will take questions from readers in advance to help determine the issues featured in the debate. Submit your questions below or here

The two candidates have clashed on nearly every front, from the city’s budget deficit, to affordable housing to public safety. The winner of the April 4 election will lead the city through those challenges for the next four years.

Catch up on the Cap Times’ past debate coverage below:

Two visions for Madison: Rhodes-Conway, Reyes clash in debate

Urban League's Madison mayoral forum centers on housing, race

Madison’s first mayoral debate of 2023 focuses on zoning, transportation