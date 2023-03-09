Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will face challenger Gloria Reyes for an online and on-air debate Monday, March 27, co-sponsored by the Cap Times and WISC-TV/Channel 3000.
The debate, which will take place one week before the April 4 election, will be moderated by WISC-TV evening anchor Eric Franke, with the station’s lead investigator, Naomi Kowles, and Cap Times local government reporter Allison Garfield serving as panelists.
The debate will be streamed live at 7 p.m. on channel3000.com and captimes.com and will re-air in full at 4 p.m., March 28 on WISC-TV as part of local CBS programming.
The incumbent Rhodes-Conway and former deputy mayor and former Madison School Board President Reyes will face off on the most pressing issues facing the city. The Cap Times and WISC-TV will take questions from readers in advance to help determine the issues featured in the debate. Submit your questions below or here:
The two candidates have clashed on nearly every front, from the city’s budget deficit, to affordable housing to public safety. The winner of the April 4 election will lead the city through those challenges for the next four years.
