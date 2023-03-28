With one week until the April 4 election, Madison mayoral candidates Satya Rhodes-Conway and Gloria Reyes squared off in a primetime debate Monday evening.
The debate, which was hosted by WISC-TV and The Cap Times, was streamed live on captimes.com and channel3000.com and will be aired again at 4 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 3.
As it has in previous forums, the city’s plan for bus rapid transit took center stage during the debate. Reyes continued her criticism of one of the centerpieces of the incumbent mayor’s first term, claiming that BRT will be largely responsible for a projected structural deficit for the city of Madison and taking aim at city employees for providing news outlets with information about the transit system.
For example, Metro department manager Justin Stuehrenber told the Cap Times that Reyes was wrong in suggesting the rapid transit would run up the deficit. Rhodes-Conway, too, countered that Madison’s projected deficit is a result of the state failing to increase shared revenue to municipalities and has little to do with buses.
Reyes repeated her assertions Monday night.
“There’s been a lot of back and forth about this and one of the disturbing things lately is we’re having city staff respond to (press requests) during an election,” Reyes said. “We’re borrowing $29 million on a system that is inequitable and is going to lead us to a $32 million deficit. …The quality of a mayor is how we are fiscally responsible and that’s where my concern is. We are going to look at the (Metro) network redesign and transit and think about what that’s going to cost us and share that data with the community.”
Rhodes-Conway, who was elected in 2019, has been criticized by former mayors who said she had not done enough to involve riders and other community members in developing BRT. Rhodes-Conway defended her approach during the debate.
“There has not been a lack of transparency or equity in this process,” Rhodes-Conway said. “The existing system is inequitable. We’ve had dozens of community engagement opportunities, some of which started eight years ago. The entire system is based on feedback from the community. It will benefit low-income and riders of color more than it will benefit other residents.”
Questions about Madison school safety
Reyes has accused Rhodes-Conway of being largely absent from Madison Metropolitan School District concerns during the height of the pandemic. Rhodes-Conway and school officials were able to produce documentation showing that she held regular meetings with the superintendent’s office and other school officials throughout the pandemic.
Reyes served as Madison School Board president during much of the pandemic and was on the board when it voted to remove police officers from schools, a move meant to address concerns about over-policing students of color. Reyes said during the debate that, with rising reports of violence, it is time to consider bringing the school resource officers back into MMSD schools.
“It didn’t make sense to keep officers in schools where they weren’t wanted,” Reyes said of the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police. “We are seeing significant disturbances and fights. We need to ensure students are supported and safe in schools.”
Rhodes-Conway has maintained that the presence of police officers in schools is a decision only the MMSD leaders can make.
“This is a decision made by the elected School Board and it is something that if the School Board wants to reopen the conversation, I would be open to listening to them,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Rhodes-Conway pointed to the city’s new CARES program, which sends trained mental health workers to help diffuse behavioral issues, as being just as vital to school safety as police officers would be.
Transparency and Madison housing solutions
Housing remains a central issue in the mayoral race and one of the sharpest points of contention between Reyes and Rhodes-Conway.
Residents have complained about feeling left out of the decision-making process when it comes to redevelopment of existing neighborhoods. Some, including residents in south Madison and the far east side, have said they’re worried that areas like South Park Street could end up looking like East Washington Avenue, with several blocks dominated by skyscraping luxury apartment buildings.
Rhodes-Conway defended hers and the city staff’s approach to resident engagement as well as the look of East Washington Avenue, although she said not every neighborhood would be developed that way.
“It’s really important that we make opportunities for homeownership available,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It’s important that we continue to build as much housing as we can in Madison so that housing can become more affordable. Not every neighborhood should look like East Washington, but we do want some places to look like East Washington.”
Reyes said that, again, the process for adding housing needs to be equitable and transparent.
“We are in an affordable housing crisis. We can’t allow the crisis to manage us, however, and that is what is happening today,” Reyes said. “Our residents and neighbors are concerned because they have no voice in the process.”
Recent zoning changes have allowed for diverse types of housing to be built in single-family neighborhoods, including historic districts in Madison.
“We are losing historic districts,” Reyes said. “We don’t have to take away the uniqueness of our neighborhoods and our historic districts. It has to be a very thoughtful process and have neighborhood voices of our residents.”
Rhodes-Conway says the character of neighborhoods, including historic distinctions, has to be weighed against the future needs of the city. She also rebutted Reyes’ claim the city lacks a long-term plan with community involvement for housing development.
“Our planning division does a great job of creating comprehensive plans for each area,” Rhodes-Conway said. “These planning processes are totally driven by a desire to hear from our community. When we talk about balancing the character of our community while also building new things, that’s exactly what gets asked in our planning processes.”
Reyes raises worry about debate bias
Even before the first question was asked, Reyes’ campaign raised multiple issues about media coverage from the Cap Times prior to the debate.
On Thursday, Reyes expressed concerns about a Cap Times news report that quoted the Madison Metro manager saying she had made false statements about the city’s bus rapid transit plan.
Reyes also raised an issue about how she was depicted in an illustration on the cover of the March 22 Cap Times print edition. A sketch of Reyes, along with Rhodes-Conway, was placed at the top of a series of headshots of politicians running in the April 4 election. Immediately below Reyes was an illustration of Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly.
Reyes alleged that her placement on the same side of the page as Kelly, a conservative candidate, implied that the two of them were aligned in values and representing the same team.
The Reyes campaign also asked to receive the debate questions ahead of time, which the TV station and newspaper declined to provide.
Instead, the two media organizations agreed to supply their questions to an independent source for review for fairness and bias ahead of the debate. Neil Heinen, former editorial director at WISC-TV and an advisory board member for the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism and Mass Communications Center for Journalism Ethics, approved all of the questions the candidates were asked. Both campaigns agreed with selecting Heinen as the reviewer.
The spring election is April 4. Information about voting can be found here.