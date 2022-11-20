Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced her reelection bid Sunday, touting her strong record of low unemployment rates and a rapidly recovering economy over the past four years.
“I am happy to announce that I am running for reelection as Mayor of Madison. I ask you to join me in building a better Madison,” Rhodes-Conway said at a Sunday press conference. “When we lead with community and compassion, we can do big things — but there is so much more to do.”
Rhodes-Conway recalled running for Mayor four years ago on a platform that included affordable housing, transit, climate resilience and equity. Much of that was interrupted, however, by the COVID-19 pandemic. She defeated former Mayor Paul Soglin in 2019 with a grassroots, door-to-door campaign.
In her re-election announcement, she promoted the city’s quick pivot and continuation of crucial services, like homeless shelters, ballot drop boxes and the CARES mobile response team for behavioral health emergencies.
She spoke to her record of doubling the affordable housing budget over her term as Mayor, with more rental units in the pipeline than ever before and direct city financial support contributing to 21% of all new rental units.
The mayor also said, as a leader in the national group Mayors for a Guaranteed income, launching the Guaranteed Income pilot program right here in Madison is supporting families and children “who need it most and helping to build momentum for a national program.” And as the Vice Chair of U.S. Climate Mayors, a bipartisan group of 470 Mayors across the country, she said she understands the importance of boldly reducing pollution, protecting the planet and people.
“One of the single most important things we can do here in Madison is to create a rapid and electric public transit system that offers a real alternative to car travel by delivering passengers swiftly to where they need to be,” Rhodes-Conway said. “That is why we asked President Biden to include our Bus Rapid Transit plan in his budget last year — and he did. That is why we asked for 46 new electric buses from the federal government — and we got them.”
In her first campaign memo of the election, Rhodes-Conway said there have been many big accomplishments over the past few years, but “it’s clear there's a lot more work for us to do together.”
“We are in the middle of some really important work — doubling our affordable housing budget, transforming our public transit system, building our first purpose-built homeless shelter, growing one of the nation’s first behavioral health crisis response programs, and creating major new programs to cut carbon emissions.”
She added, “We accomplished a lot for our beloved Madison, and I’m proud of the changes and improvements we’ve made in our city. But this work isn’t done, far from it.”
On Sunday, she looked to the future, stressing the importance of finishing projects like the state’s first purpose-built shelters to serve both men and women experiencing homelessness, investing and increasing housing construction.
She said the community still needs accessible and affordable housing, both rental and ownership, in every neighborhood.
“We are thousands of units behind, and we have to catch up,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Continuing on that theme, she said the community still needs safe streets and safe neighborhoods, Amtrak service to connect Madison to Milwaukee, Chicago, the Twin Cities and as much federal investment as possible to build a more equitable, resilient and climate-friendly economy.
And to do that, “our community needs strong, experienced leadership,” Rhodes-Conway said.
The next election for mayor will be in spring 2023 and Rhodes-Conway won’t be running unopposed. Former deputy mayor and Madison Metropolitan School District School Board President Gloria Reyes announced she is running for mayor on Nov. 10.