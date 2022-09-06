Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released the city’s $368.4 million capital budget for 2023 Tuesday, focusing on investments in affordable housing, climate change-ready infrastructure and other community projects, like the Reindahl Park Imagination Center and a permanent women’s homeless shelter.
Missing from the record-high budget, however, is the necessary $5 million in funding to keep the Madison Public Market alive. The $20 million project is in jeopardy after the city withdrew its application for a $3.45 million federal economic development administration grant.
The critical funding could be made up with city dollars from the budget — but that is not the plan at the moment.
“It's really unfortunate that the EDA put us in a position of basically having to withdraw our grant application, and at this point in time, the gap in funding for the market is large enough that I don't feel comfortable moving forward on my own,” Rhodes-Conway said at a Tuesday press conference. “I need to consult with the finance committee and with the council as a whole to understand what their level of support is for the project. We'll be doing that in the coming weeks.”
The capital budget funds large-scale projects and programs while the operating budget — coming in October — funds ongoing services. The Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), which outlines financial plans over the next five years, invests $1.27 billion in 180 projects and programs between 2023 and 2028, with $368.4 million scheduled for 2023.
Last year, Rhodes-Conway proposed a $355 million capital budget. The difference in what she offered this year — $13.1 million — is partially thanks to inflated costs and the timing of projects, according to David Schmiedicke, the city’s finance director. Much of the proposed budget comes from borrowing, a record-high $182.1 million, while the rest is made up by other sources, mainly federal funds.
Rhodes-Conway told the Cap Times that she and city staff scrutinized the budget “with an eye towards inflation.” Projects in the six-year CIP are now projected to cost more than they did originally, requiring rethinking and postponing.
“We did have to make some tough decisions about what projects could be done in the next year, and we did push at least a few projects back,” she said. “We want to be realistic about what we're going to be able to afford, anticipating inflation, and then also wanting to be realistic about what staff can actually get done.”
Instead of the Madison Public Market, the CIP dedicates almost half of its capital investments, 48.5%, to infrastructure and transit projects, including the bus rapid transit system.
Transportation, bus rapid transit
In the budget, Rhodes-Conway included $21.6 million to reconstruct John Nolen Drive to expand space for biking and walking, rebuilding the aging street, causeways and bypass. The project has been discussed within the city for years, with an anticipated timeline spanning through 2027.
“We are laying the foundation for a new Madison waterfront that serves both as a gateway to downtown,'' Rhodes-Conway said. “We must repair John Nolen to stave off future problems and to prepare for the decades ahead.”
Also included is $23 million in federal funding to secure a fully electric, 46-bus fleet for the new bus rapid transit system and a $2.5 million investment in electric vehicle charging equipment.
There is an additional $10.3 million in local funding for the BRT line running between East Towne and West Towne and $7 million this year for the second north-south route, which is scheduled to be built in 2024, the same year the line will get an additional $63 million.
In total, including all previous financing, the BRT program is budgeted at $199.3 million.
With $47 million in federal COVID relief money included in the budget, over $100 million of previously authorized borrowing will carry into the 2023 budget, for projects such as BRT and Metro Transit's satellite bus facility.
In other transportation allocations and a big step forward in Madison’s ongoing desire for trains, the budget also puts $350,000 toward locating and planning for Amtrak service in the city. There is also $1.7 million for the construction of an inter-city bus terminal in the State Street Campus Garage.
In the CIP for transportation projects, 51% of the $617.7 million budgeted over six years is from government borrowing. The next largest share of funding, 27.8%, is from intergovernmental sources, representing large federal grants for transit and infrastructure.
Public projects
Additionally, the budget puts $15 million toward the construction of Madison Public Library’s Imagination Center, a new library dedicated to community services like child care, at Reindahl Park. In the Brentwood-Northport area, the budget proposes a $5 million expansion of the Warner Park Community Center.
Made up of $10.5 million in borrowing and $4.5 million in private contributions to cover total costs for the $16.6 million Imagination Center, the center will also act as a community center to bring people together for civic engagement, cultural expression and social interaction.
The project was scheduled for 2024, along with the State Street Garage project, Schmiedicke said, but was moved up to 2023. It’s part of the reason this year’s budget is so large.
And to complement the permanent men’s homeless shelter being built at 1902 Bartillon Drive on the city’s east side, which the city added another $3 million to, bringing its total to $10 million, the budget reserves $2.5 million to purchase the Salvation Army site at 630 E. Washington Ave. for a women’s shelter.
“I'm confident that the investments that this budget makes will… transform the way that we approach homeless services in Madison,” Rhodes-Conway said Tuesday.
Climate change resilience
One of the goals of the budget, according to Rhodes-Conway, is to build a greener city, more resilient and ready for the many challenges of a changing climate. To achieve that, the budget invests $22.2 million to support flood mitigation efforts and funds to help keep water wells clean.
The budget includes:
- $9.7 million for Stormwater Utility, including $5.4 million for citywide flood mitigation, highlighting improvement to the stormwater system in the Hammersley-Theresa area to alleviate issues with basement flooding;
- $5.5 million over two years to mitigate PFAS pollution in Well 15, on the city's east side near the Dane County airport;
- Funds to mitigate sodium and chloride in Well 14 (on the city's west side near Hilldale Shopping Center) and other water quality and supply projects around the city.
“The climate crisis is no longer on some future horizon line. The climate crisis is here,” the mayor said. “And it is one of our primary responsibilities to make our city and our infrastructure ready for the challenges ahead.”
Affordable housing
Intent on making strides in affordability in the city, Rhodes-Conway announced with the budget that the city will increase its investment in affordable housing to $60 million over six years.
“The need remains great and access to affordable housing remains out of reach for too many in our community,” Rhodes-Conway wrote in a budget statement. “With the population growth Madison continues to see, it will take a strong, sustained investment to meet the affordability needs of our community.”
Additionally, the mayor proposed in the budget a commitment to spending $19 million over six years to help people purchase and rehabilitate homes, provide property tax relief to seniors and support homeownership down payment assistance.
“This represents a fundamental change in the priorities of the city,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Next steps
After the mayor introduces her budget proposals, the finance committee and City Council alders have the opportunity to make changes to them through budget amendments. The City Council could add funds to close the Public Market's funding gap during budget deliberations.