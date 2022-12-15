Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is the new chair of the U.S. Climate Mayors, a bipartisan network of over 500 mayors across the country committed to climate leadership in their respective cities, the group announced Wednesday.
Rhodes-Conway is the first female leader of Climate Mayors, a group founded in 2014 aimed at creating local climate leadership and building partnerships for federal and global climate action. Hundreds of members have signed the Climate Mayors letters committing to the Paris Agreement and calling on Congress to invest in a green and equitable economic recovery.
Rhodes-Conway described the group as “small but mighty.” But in order to meet the challenges of climate change, she would like to see Climate Mayors grow and tell its stories of action.
“Climate is the defining issue of our time,” Rhodes-Conway said at a Wednesday press conference. “This is a critical time for climate action in cities. The federal government is making unprecedented investments in climate action and, as we all know, cities have long been leaders in actually taking action on climate on the ground.”
The chair and vice chair roles are elected annually by a majority vote in the 25-person steering committee, which is elected by the entire membership.
Rhodes-Conway has prioritized investments in renewable energy in her tenure as mayor since 2019, with the hope that all city facilities be powered by 100% renewable energy by 2030. Additionally, the city has invested $160 million in an all-electric bus rapid transit system that hopes to lower transit emissions and take cars off of the streets.
In her new leadership role, Rhodes-Conway said she will make space for mayors to come together and to learn from each other, noting that the sharing of ideas makes more possible for the group.
“Cities have long been our climate leaders, and during my time as Climate Mayors chair, I am eager to work with other mayors, the federal government and numerous partners to help ensure that the unprecedented federal investments in climate solutions reach U.S. cities and their residents,” she said.
Another priority as chair will be direct and productive engagement with the federal government, Rhodes-Conway said.
“We do have a moment here where we have an administration that is committed to climate action and that is committed to cities and to mayors,” she said. “We need to take advantage of that.”
Rhodes-Conway succeeds Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey launched the Resilient Houston campaign, prioritizing health, job creation, equity and sustainability. Turner also spearheaded the Houston Climate Action Plan to make the city’s transportation networks, building operations and waste systems as clean as possible.
He said Rhodes-Conway was a “tremendously active and enthusiastic” vice chair over the past two years.
“There is no doubt in my mind that this organization is in good hands,” Turner said.