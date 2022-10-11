In addition to the city’s capital budget, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released her $381.9 million operating budget for 2023 on Tuesday, focusing on public safety, public health and youth investments.
The operating budget funds various services, programs and staff positions, appropriating funds to city agencies to pay for salaries, funding community-based organizations and the cost of supplies and equipment. Also included is funding for library and park programs, job training, child care services, and garbage and recycling collection.
“My budget expands services that improve the health, safety and security of our residents,” Rhodes-Conway said at a Tuesday press conference. “It supports programs that strengthen community ties and engage residents and it invests in the success of the next generation.”
The operating budget is made up of many types of funds — from general and library funds, to utilities like sewer, stormwater and parking, to tax increment financing and more.
The general and library funds are the basis for the local property tax levy, which will increase by $14.2 million, or 5.5%, to $273.3 million based on the added property value of new construction, attachment of property from the town of Madison and debt service costs.
Overall, the budget increases general and library fund expenditures by $21.6 million from last year’s budget, nearly half of which is associated with one-time spending, like a $1,000 bonus payment to employees funded from surpluses in the city’s life and wage insurance programs. The increase also comes from 2023 homeless shelter operating costs supported by one-time American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Still, balancing the budget this year required replacing $13.1 million of one-time ARPA funding used in the 2022 budget. Some of those dollars were made up through recovering city revenue from the pandemic and the closure of tax increment districts. Closing the “hugely successful” downtown Tax Increment District 25 is providing a one-time boost in revenue of $6.9 million, according to the mayor’s office.
Additionally, state aid is up 3% to $1.2 million, but Rhodes-Conway emphasized the strain on the operating budget by “burdensome” state restrictions on the ability of local governments to raise revenue.
“This year, generous federal funding has provided important opportunities to support and grow our work in key areas. We are actively seeking federal dollars to invest in our community and support needed services,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “However, it is critical that (the) state government increase funding to the shared revenue program and provide local governments with more flexible and progressive ways to raise revenue.”
Public safety funding
The executive operating budget provides the dollars to expand the city’s Community Alternative Response Emergency Services — or CARES — program, which responds to 911 calls for behavioral health emergencies.
While the program started in downtown Madison and operated only eight hours a day and five days a week, the 2023 budget adds funds to grow the program citywide and maintain services on the weekends. It will expand the hours to 12 hours a day and seven days a week, operating out of two locations.
The budget also continues to fund services from Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Violence Prevention Team, aimed at reducing violence locally, to hire new staff focused on preventing crime in the downtown entertainment district and mediating conflict across the city.
It is proposed that PHMDC’s budget increase by $2 million from 2022. The operating budget includes investments and position changes in non-general and library fund agencies — meaning they do not affect the local property tax levy. In total, the budget adds over 55 new positions to both the city and PHMDC, providing “critical investments” in access to reproductive health services, public safety, sustainability and resiliency efforts, and also creates career pathways and promotes staff diversity, according to budget documents.
The budget also includes the creation of a full-time city emergency manager for the first time to help prepare for all manner of emergencies, including an increasing number of climate-related incidents.
Public health funding
Rhodes-Conway emphasized putting operating budget dollars toward supporting healthy families and building healthy neighborhoods. The operating budget funds an expansion to PHMDC’s reproductive health services clinic, putting $475,600 to help provide more comprehensive services at the clinic.
The funding will help provide contraceptives that provide long-term pregnancy prevention in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision which overturned Roe v. Wade, creating a “health care emergency for women in Madison,” Rhodes-Conway said. The budget will also put more money to help maintain and increase staffing.
Youth investments
“Investing in young people is investing in our future,” Rhodes-Conway said, announcing the operating budget will help fund a new manager for the Parks Alive! program, which builds relationships between young people and adults, and builds trust between residents, city staff and other neighborhood stakeholders.
The budget also increases funds for the Community Development Division to expand programs that combine employment and internship opportunities with mentoring and skills development by $250,000.