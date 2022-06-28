In the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde, Texas and many other cities, local governments across the country are grappling with ways to keep their residents safe from gun violence — Madison included.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants stricter gun laws and has been quoted in national outlets saying so, but the largest obstacle in the way is local-level limitations.
“It is fundamentally important for us to enact common-sense gun safety measures, and given the legal landscape, that has to happen at the federal level,” Rhodes-Conway said in an interview with the Cap Times. “I do think Congress needs to act, in part because they have made it impossible for state and local governments to act.”
The Mayor said it’s clear that gun violence is a very serious problem across the country and in Madison, but most local governments are unable to take significant steps to address it.
In a victory for those in favor of stricter gun laws, President Joe Biden on Saturday signed into law the first major gun safety legislation in nearly three decades.
The legislation, which passed in the House and Senate last week, provides funding for mental health services and school security initiatives while expanding criminal background checks for some gun buyers and bars a larger group of domestic-violence offenders from purchasing firearms. Additionally, it funds programs that would allow authorities to seize guns from troubled individuals.
But the legislation doesn’t address all that gun safety advocates had hoped for.
"While this bill doesn't do everything I want, it does include actions I've long called for that are going to save lives," Biden said just before signing the measure.
To Rhodes-Conway, any gun violence in the city is too much and wants residents to know they’re not alone in their anger.
“I'm incredibly frustrated and angry about the situation,” she said. “We have a crisis in our country that our federal government seems unwilling to do anything about.”
The pandemic fueled gun-related crimes nationwide and Madison isn’t immune to the upward trend.
In 2020, the city saw a record-high of 10 homicides compared to four the year prior and 250 shots fired incidents that year, up from 144 in 2019. In 2021, Madison tied its record high with 10 homicides but saw a slight decrease in its shots fired incidents, at 231.
The Mayor’s office and Public Health Madison & Dane County have taken a multifaceted approach to address gun violence as a public health problem as opposed to a criminal justice one.
“The criminal justice approach clearly hasn't worked, and so I think it's time for us to try a different approach,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Here in Madison and Dane County, we've put our Violence Prevention Unit in public health, and we are trying to take a public health approach to violence prevention.”
The Violence Prevention program, funded by various city and county budget amendments and resolutions, allows PHMDC to analyze data and work with local community organizations, elected officials and government agencies to determine the root causes of violence in order to prevent it.
Rhodes-Conway also listed several measures she and others in the city continue to advise for increased gun safety; for instance, anyone who does own a firearm can get safety training and should keep the firearm locked up appropriately and stored safely.
In early June, 31 Dane County supervisors called on Wisconsin’s top officials to take action on gun violence, sending a letter to the state’s congressional delegation demanding the expansion of background checks and renewal of the assault weapons ban.
It can be challenging to not feel disheartened at the ground level of reform, one supervisor, Alex Joers, District 9, said, especially when significant change isn’t happening. He urged residents to keep making their voices heard.
Rhodes-Conway emphasized a collective approach and encouraged people to engage with public health around the issue and bring those conversations into community spaces, whether that's a neighborhood association. a community center, a church or a school.
“We can work together to build a culture of safety and to reduce violence in our community,” she said. “I think it's incumbent on all of us to demand that from our federal representatives.”
In 2019, Gov. Tony Evers called a special session of the legislature to pass common-sense gun safety measures. Republicans refused to even consider the proposals, dismissing the session in seconds.
Rhodes-Conway appreciated Evers’ attempt to pass some stricter laws at the state level and asked state legislators to take the issue more seriously.
“Folks at the state level (should) come to some kind of middle ground on gun safety. It seems to me like there ought to be something because I would hope that no one wants more children to be killed by guns,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I would hope that the state could see its way clear to funding additional violence prevention in our communities — that would be helpful and I think doing that through public health is probably the most productive way to do it.”