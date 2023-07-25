Paula Niedenthal didn’t expect her miniature pig to become a local celebrity, but Rudi has oinked his way into the hearts of Madison residents after city officials threatened to remove him from his home.
The message came from public health and was clear: Rudi had to leave within a week or Niedenthal and her husband would be cited.
Pigs aren’t allowed as pets, according to a city ordinance, but Niedenthal didn’t know that. Now, City Council members Tag Evers and Regina Vidaver are hoping to change that rule with a proposal at Tuesday night's council meeting.
Niedenthal, a psychology professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and her family have had Rudi for six months — she often walks him on a leash around her neighborhood or lets him roam in their enclosed garden.
He’s become popular with her neighbors, Niedenthal said, which made it that much more surprising when she was told she needed to get rid of Rudi.
“It was shocking,” she said. She said she didn’t know about the city ordinance and struggled to find it online when she searched for it. “Handling this in a week was beyond stressful. It was really, really hard. I was very grateful for the support, but that can’t take care of the fact that this was unfortunate in many ways.”
The city ordinance prohibits “all animals from running at large” and specifically prohibits the possession of pigs within the city. It was amended in 2018 to include exceptions for permitted events within a park, like a temporary petting zoo, or ones held by neighborhood associations, like a block party. The initial fine amount is $124, according to online records, but the city can cite someone repeatedly if the ordinance is violated.
Evers is introducing a change to the ordinance to allow miniature pigs to be kept as pets in the city with a weight limit of 300 pounds. Rudi weighs less than half that amount.
“These are not like livestock pigs or hogs that can get up to 500, 600, 700, even 800 pounds,” Evers said.
He called the current ordinance anachronistic and believes it was set up in the early part of the 20th century when city residents were keeping pigs and other livestock for food and slaughtering.
Evers thinks an amendment would be a simple modernization.
“It's just a matter of updating the city ordinance to accommodate (Rudi) and moving on to more important issues,” he said. “It's a simple fix in my mind.”
Niedenthal said she is glad it's been addressed with an ordinance amendment rather than just making Rudi a special exemption.
Madison City Attorney Michael Haas said his office would get involved in Rudi’s case only if a citation is issued and Niedenthal enters a plea of not guilty. Now that the ordinance might change, Niedenthal hopes there won’t need to be a decision whether to prosecute.
John Hausbeck, the environmental health supervisor for Public Health Madison & Dane County, told the Cap Times that nobody knows what exactly led to the initial ordinance. If it’s changed, he said there should be “reasonable limitations” to pig ownership, but he doesn’t think it will become an issue.
“Most people are not going to be able to manage pigs. They’re large animals,” Hausbeck said.
Rudi has his own way of cuddling
Niedenthal said Rudi "was very tiny when we got him, maybe the size of a small cat — a piglet.
“That was fun. He didn't like to be carried and would squeal. It was very much like having a puppy: disorganized, hilarious, sleeping on our lap.”
She said it’s “perfectly reasonable” for the city’s ordinance to exist, but she doesn’t think it wasn't written about miniature pigs, which are bred as companion animals. They still need to be vaccinated but don’t come with the same set of health hazards that are spread by potbelly pigs, per se.
The city of Madison allows residents to keep a different farm animal on their property — chickens. In March, the City Council even agreed unanimously to increase the limit of chickens allowed in backyard flocks from four to eight.
The biggest difference between chickens and pigs is obvious, Hausbeck said: They’re different animals with different needs.
Plus the birds had their own lobbyists.
“It’s just a matter of there were people who were interested in having chickens and advocated for that,” Hausbeck said.
Could that same thing happen for pigs?
“The same thing is happening already,” he said.
Niedenthal doesn’t think it's likely a large number of people will fight for pet pigs in Madison; not a lot of people know what a miniature pig is and what goes into owning one. She doesn’t mind the effort, though. She likes Rudi even more now that he’s grown up.
“Having an adult pig is in some ways more fun. He's more communicative. I know what he wants,” Niedenthal said. “He doesn’t sit on our laps anymore but he lies on my feet. He stands very, very quietly next to me until I scratch him on the back. That’s how he cuddles and that’s how we like it.”
Still, caring for a miniature pig (Rudi’s not small by any means, weighing around 140 pounds) isn’t easy with a full-time job. Niedenthal and her family sometimes take Rudi up to their hobby farm in Juneau County but he mainly resides in Madison.
And Madison doesn’t want Rudi to go, it seems. Posters have popped up on city bike paths and even on restaurant signs reading, “Save Rudi.” That love has been there since they first got Rudi, Niedenthal said.
“We were completely blown away by everyone else’s enthusiasm for him right away. It seemed like everyone knew who he was. Almost everybody said, ‘He brings me so much joy,’ or, ‘I never smile and now I smile every day,’” the pig’s owner said. “In today's world, spots of joy seem to take on a whole new meaning. They're really big.”
Evers agreed.
“The job of being an alder is trying to solve problems for people. This is one of the more unusual ones,” Evers said. “Rudi has become a local celebrity. He’s beloved. When we can find some beauty and joy in our community. We shouldn't go around trying to kill that little bit of joy.”
“Save Rudi!” he concluded.