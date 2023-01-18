Property owners in several Madison historic districts will be allowed to develop duplexes in neighborhoods zoned for single-family homes, the result of a contentious City Council decision meant to allow for more housing density near a new bus rapid transit line and other major routes.
After a three-hour debate, an attempt to delay passage of the proposed “transit-oriented development overlay district” ordinance and failed tweaks, the council ultimately voted 14-5 in favor of the move, with alders and residents alike clashing over whether historic districts should be added and what that would look like.
“We've heard loud and clear that some people (are) not interested in changing the character of their neighborhood because they're good (without allowing multi-unit housing near them),” said Ald. Keith Furman, District 19. “Let’s be realistic, folks: We are in a housing crisis. We need to continue to make every change we can.”
With Madison’s population rapidly growing and a shortage of homes to accommodate the increase, transit-oriented development (TOD) overlay is designed to add housing within a quarter-mile of major transit routes. Overlay zoning adds to underlying regulations and allows for slightly more flexibility with new developments within those corridors.
In this case, the TOD will essentially allow for the next increment up in developments within the zoning code. For example, a single-family unit would be allowed to be developed into a duplex, and a 24-unit apartment building could increase by 12 units in suburban residential zoning districts.
The amended ordinance that went before City Council Tuesday, supported by Alds. Keith Furman, Patrick Heck, Grant Foster and Yannette Figueroa Cole, proposed that the new zoning codes include portions of local and national historic districts to create more housing units, build taller buildings and reduce vehicle congestion.
And time is of the essence, city planners say.
With a metro redesign launching this summer, along with Madison’s new bus rapid transit (BRT) system on the east-to-west line, it’s essential the city put zoning additions in place ahead of time, according to Heather Stouder, the city’s Planning Division director.
The redesign promises fewer bus transfers, more consistent service with direct routes to outlying areas and the elimination of transfer points and buses from lower State Street.
“We think it's very timely to pass this as soon as practical,” Stouder said at Tuesday’s meeting.
I’m at the Madison City Council meeting where the group will discuss the highly-debated transit-oriented development and additional zoning regulations to go with it. Follow along here — story to come for @CapTimes. pic.twitter.com/DIMTzGVbA3— Allison Garfield (@aligarfield_) January 18, 2023
Complaints of unexpected change in zoning code
Noting that city staff and the original ordinance recommended excluding historic districts from the new zoning allowances, many homeowners in single-family zoning districts voiced opposition to new development rules in their neighborhoods, some hoping to block the development of duplexes altogether.
Ald. Bill Tishler, District 11, who represents the University Hill Farms area, has argued the changes won’t make enough of a difference in the city's housing shortage to justify altering the nature of neighborhoods. He also said there’s been a lack of transparency in the process for his constituents, with the amendment to include historic districts introduced in December six weeks before the council’s vote.
“We are at a crossroads,” Tishler said Tuesday night. “As the city moves towards addressing both the housing crisis and reducing our dependence on automobiles, I just don't see how we can just let bus routes be used as a vehicle for unnecessary changes to zoning.”
Ald. Grant Foster, District 15, contended that zoning changes around transit are what TOD is intended to do – the idea is to give people more places to live within easy access to Madison’s major transit routes.
“That’s exactly what it should do,” Foster said. “The metro redesign…is very limited in terms of where our bus transit is going to be. While we decided to make that really significant investment in those corridors, that’s also exactly where we need to put as much housing as possible.”
Stouder said that there's been "a hefty amount of opportunities for community engagement, mostly in the spring and summer of 2022," along with a "wide call to alders” to share news on their blogs, calls to neighborhood associations and more.
"We feel that there has been a very broad effort regarding community engagement," Stouder said.
Ald. Charles Myadze, District 18, moved to refer the ordinance back to committee, but that proposal failed in a 13-6 vote.
“More time is not going to give us any more information,” Furman said. “I’m hopeful we actually make a decision this evening and don’t continue delaying very, very overdue changes.”
Ald. Matt Phair, District 20, urged the council to not confuse lack of engagement with lack of transparency.
“When we hear residents complain that they weren't engaged, that should be something that we take seriously, but it doesn't mean we should automatically be referring something for more time,” Phair said. “We have to make decisions. We've been elected by our constituents to make those decisions and (this) has gone through the process and tonight is decision time.”
A total of about 140 people registered in support of the amendment to include historic districts in the overlay, while 147 registered in opposition.
Many of the residents who spoke to the council Tuesday night were Tishler’s constituents in the University Hill Farms area, which is a National Historic District.
Many spoke broadly of fears of altering the character or nature of their neighborhood.
“Why was the decision to add (national registered historic districts) communicated to neighborhood groups after the opportunity to comment had passed?” asked Marshall Flax. “Those who will be impacted by zoning changes deserve their chance to be informed and comment, based on facts and a transparent process.”
Robert Procter, the government affairs director for the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin, said the organization supports the creation of all types of housing "to help address the city's housing crisis." Procter acknowledged that hasn’t always been the Realtors’ position.
“Unfortunately, the Realtors (Association) were one of the groups back in the 1920s and ’30s that created single-family zoning and restrictions with the misguided idea of protecting neighborhoods," Procter said. "That policy has had a very negative effect on the city."
In the century since then, he said, time has shown that renters and density do not destroy neighborhoods, and do not reduce the value of other nearby homes.
“Density and renters are not the enemy of single-family homes,” Procter said.
Historic district protections
Transit overlay was introduced in November, and in separate meetings in December, the Transportation Policy and Planning Board as well as the Planning Commission voted to include portions of the national and local historic districts in the proposal.
Originally, local and national historic districts, the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and the downtown were excluded from the proposal. There are five local historic districts within Madison city boundaries, and three are included within the proposed scope of the transit-oriented development area: University Heights, Third Lake Ridge and Marquette Bungalows. First Settlement and Mansion Hill are excluded because they are within the downtown area, which is already densely packed.
While local historic districts do have robust protection in city ordinances, National Register Historic Districts — those included are University Hill Farms, Nakoma, Wingra Park, West Lawn Heights, East Dayton Street, Fourth Lake Ridge, Sherman Avenue Tenney/Yahara and Coolidge-Myrtle — do not have the same safeguards in place.
Stouder clarified that even with the overlay district, new development in historic areas won’t be able to change on a whim without going through an approval process. Local historic areas are still subject to the city's Preservation Ordinance, which requires oversight over any changes and new structures.
However, the nine National Register Historic Districts are not subject to the same protections. In those areas, property owners can make changes as they see fit without going through the Landmarks Commission for approvals for new development or demolitions.
“What's incredibly important to understand about the local historic districts is there's still a ton of protections there,” Furman said. “Historic preservation is not the same as density — you can do both. The national historic districts do not currently have any special restrictions in our city, and I didn't believe this was the appropriate place to start adding restrictions.”
“Density is not bad,” he said. “Density does not change the character of the neighborhood.”
Since October 2021, Madison homeowners have been allowed to build an "accessory dwelling unit" such as a cottage house without needing special zoning permission. Building permits are still required, but it's no different than rebuilding a deck, Ald. Erik Paulson said in a Jan. 16 update blog post.
Local historic districts still need permission to make such changes there but TOD overlay would ease those regulations.
Paulson and other alders — as well as Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway — have said the changes from TOD overlay are incremental and minor.
“Does TOD change anything for Hill Farms? Honestly, I don't think so,” Paulson wrote. “Committee(s) would still be empowered to look at any changes, such as remodeling a house into a duplex, or replacing a house that burned down with a new duplex, or someone buying and tearing down an existing house and replacing it with a duplex.”
More housing equity
In an attempt at a compromise, Ald. Tag Evers, District 13, proposed a change to the ordinance so it would still include historic districts but would require any new duplexes to be owner-occupied.
Though his motion failed in a 13-6 vote, Evers hoped the alteration would protect houses from being redeveloped by real estate investors. Stouder said it was a limitation that would restrict the underlying principles of TOD to existing property owners.
“It’s counter to other policy changes we’re pursuing at the same time, acknowledging that we're a rent-majority city,” Stouder said. “Why would we put another layer of regulation in place to (create) another housing unit?”
Throughout the council meeting, alders raised concerns about housing equity.
“Madison might be the best place to live in the U.S. if you are white, (but) time and time again Wisconsin is rated as one of the worst places to live if you are Black or brown or person of color,” said Ald. Juliana Bennett, District 8, who went on to quote Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “There must be a better redistribution of wealth within this country for all God's children.”
While the TOD overlay won’t ensure people of all incomes have access to all neighborhoods in the city, it will be “a step in the right direction” to make it easier to construct more housing close to high-frequency transit routes, according to Stouder.
But zoning in and of itself is not going to “all of a sudden magically provide equity throughout the city,” Stouder said.
“We really need to look at our entire toolbox. In this case, the TOD overlay is a way to make it easier to construct more housing units or more employment opportunities close to transit — meanwhile, we need to continue as a city investing in affordable housing,” she said.
While Rhodes-Conway initially said she was “agnostic” on the decision to include historic districts, in an early Wednesday morning statement the mayor said she was pleased by the council’s decision to boost the housing and employment opportunities along high-capacity transit routes.
“As we continue to grow our housing options in the coming years, this policy will enable more Madison residents to use transit to move around the city, and to have more housing choices in complete neighborhoods,” Rhodes-Conway said.