Nearly two years after the 2020 presidential election, local election officials are still facing harassment and violent threats. To help, city leaders are introducing an ordinance and resolution to strengthen the commitment to their safety and the legitimacy of the election process.
A recent Brennan Center poll of local election officials around the country shows the damage of sustained attacks against the officials, leading many to feel unsafe at work. Other surveys have shown that election workers listed harassment by the public as their main reason for leaving their jobs.
“Unfortunately, our nonpartisan election officials and poll workers right here in Madison have been subjected to the same reprehensible treatment,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at a Tuesday press conference.
At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Rhodes-Conway, Ald. Patrick Heck, District 2, Council President Keith Furman and Vice President Jael Currie are introducing an ordinance to increase the penalties against those who threaten the safety of election officials.
Under the updated ordinance, a conviction of disorderly conduct targeted at an election official will carry a maximum fine of $1,000. The fine used to cap at $500.
“The increased price reflects the harm to the election system, in addition to the effect of such behavior on election officials,” Rhodes-Conway wrote in a memo.
Each instance of disorderly conduct can be charged as a separate violation, and if the conduct is repeated or poses a significant threat, law enforcement has the option to refer the matter to the district attorney to consider criminal charges.
“The proposed ordinance would give us a more effective tool to catch offensive behavior and stop it before it becomes criminal,” City Attorney Mike Haas said, emphasizing the limits of what can be done at the local level. “It would certainly be helpful to have legislative leaders who have promoted unfounded suspicions about our elections to speak out, defend election officials and make it clear that harassment is not acceptable.”
He added that “losing an election is not the fault of election officials, any more than they can be credited for a candidate winning the same election that they criticize.”
The city’s accompanying resolution looks ahead to the 2022 midterm election and reinforces the city’s commitment to election officials’ safety and its endorsement of Wisconsin’s nonpartisan election administration system.
In light of the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court decision banning ballot drop boxes across the state and the continued harassment of election officials, Rhodes-Conway declared that “democracy is under attack” across the state and in Madison.
The state’s divided high court ruled 4-3 on Friday that unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal, upending years of voting practices that came under scrutiny following the state’s 2020 presidential election.
At Tuesday’s press conference, Rhodes-Conway contended the court’s decision took “a safe and secure method of voting” and “tossed it out the window simply to legitimize fears of fraud that have repeatedly proven to be false.”
“Our electoral system here in Wisconsin is safe and secure. Ballot drop boxes are safe and secure,” she said. “This type of irresponsible and inflammatory rhetoric itself encourages threats and acts of violence instead of discouraging those attacks on our clerks and our poll workers.”
The mayor said the city’s 14 drop boxes are currently locked and not in use, but she has no intention of physically removing any of them.
In the aftermath of allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen — which multiple investigations and lawsuits have found to be untrue — and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, many election officials at the state and local levels have faced increased harassment, violent threats and intimidation tactics, resulting in many feeling unsafe at work and even leaving the profession entirely, according to the resolution.
“We are seeing a pattern of our clerks and our election officials being harassed for doing their job,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Many of these communications use sexist or misogynistic language. A smaller number use racist or antisemitic terms. Few, if any, of these harassers have been prosecuted, so I believe it is left to state and local government to take action.”
She added that by introducing these ordinance changes, the entire city of Madison, police and prosecutors are standing up and saying “enough.”
“We are going to do everything we can to protect our clerks and poll workers from threats of violence and harassment," the mayor said. “If you have any doubts about the electoral process in Madison or in the state of Wisconsin, I encourage you to sign up to be a poll worker because you will learn firsthand how safe that process is.”
The resolution and ordinance will be introduced at Tuesday’s meeting and Rhodes-Conway said it’s her hope they will pass ahead of the Aug. 9 primary.