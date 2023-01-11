Accompanying the changes coming to the city’s bus system — like the launch of Madison’s long-awaited bus rapid transit system and a complete redesign of service set to go into effect in June — will be staff additions to the city’s Metro Transit department.
The department announced the hiring of several new chief positions Monday, all of which will help oversee the implementation of the redesign and the BRT system planned for 2024.
Metro’s new transit network is scheduled to go into effect June 11 and aims to increase frequency of trips, reduce issues with transfers and overall make the city’s bus system more direct. The redesign will also schedule routes around Metro’s upcoming bus rapid transit system slated to go into effect in 2024.
Despite community concerns surrounding both launches, the city is pushing forward with the help of new top leadership.
Chief administration officer: Rachel Johnson
Rachel Johnson will join the Metro team as chief administration officer to oversee its finance, human resources, legal and information services. With over 18 years experience in the legal, consulting, financial and coaching industries, she is committed to business functions that focus on positivity, efficiency and diversity, according to the city.
Johnson has a bachelor’s of arts degree in pre-law from Georgia State University and two master’s degrees from the University of Texas at Dallas in both management and leadership and organizational development.
Chief operating officer: Ayodeji Arojo
As chief operating officer, Ayodeji Arojo will support Metro’s driver and supervisory staff. Arojo has more than 20 years of experience in the transit industry and started his career as a bus driver in Houston Metro before advancing to the role of transportation manager.
He was named as one of the top 100 global leaders at the International Transportation and Automotive Summit in 2021.
Chief maintenance officer: Anthony DiCristofano
Anthony DiCristofano comes to Metro as its chief maintenance officer to oversee maintenance and building and grounds functions. He will specifically focus on Metro’s BRT and electric bus roll out.
DiCristofano’s career has spanned more than 30 years in the transit industry including work on complex public and private sector projects in various cities including Chicago, Toronto, Washington DC, Detroit, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Santa Rosa and San Francisco.
He played a pivotal role in the successful creation of a startup commuter rail system in Northern California.
Chief development officer: Mick Rusch
The Metro department’s longtime marketing and customer services manager Mick Rusch will round out the team as interim chief development officer to help lead the marketing and planning teams through the service redesign.
This position will also oversee a newly developed capital projects unit and work closely with all Metro’s contracted service partners. A permanent hire in this position is expected to take place later in the year.