A Madison couple is starting a house of hospitality for newly arrived asylum seekers just as Wisconsin is seeing a new spike in refugees, and they’re looking for the community’s help.
It’s a small operation that Andrea and Justin Novotney are running, with help from fellow members of the Catholic Worker group in Madison. They closed on a three-bedroom house at 1409 Lucy Lane on Madison’s west side on Friday and are already receiving requests from people wanting to stay.
The Novotneys and their three boys live next door and the couple will manage the house, focused on providing shelter and support for mothers and their children, as well as refugees.
“We already have a family that's probably going to be moving in in the next few days — even though we don't have beds yet,” Andrea Novotney said. “The house is empty except for a few things that we've gotten at a garage sale so far.”
At 2 p.m. Friday, the group was in the process of putting the rooms together, scrambling to gather the basics for their future guests: toilet paper, hand soap, dining plates and other furniture. They’d just taken possession of the house less than an hour earlier.
“This has been a long journey for us in living out our faith and in a meaningful way,” Andrea said. “We feel like we're in this amazing space and opportunity where we can say yes to people when they need support in a really personal way.”
Dennis Noonan, a former Catholic missionary in Latin America, started Madison’s Catholic Worker community 10 years ago. The group isn’t institutionally connected to the Roman Catholic Church but shares similar philosophies, Noonan said – “works of mercy,” including feeding the poor and providing clothing and shelter to those in need.
The house of hospitality encompasses what the Catholic Worker community represents, he said, even if it’s on a small scale. The need for that help is greater than ever.
Title 42 — an emergency declaration that allowed U.S. officials to turn away asylum seekers who came to the U.S.-Mexico border to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — expired in early May. Since then, immigrant rights groups such as Voces de la Frontera in Milwaukee have seen the number of asylum cases it receives each week nearly double, according to a report from Wisconsin Public Radio.
Andrea Novotney has seen that need in Madison. Recently, her church asked her family to help another family who needed a place to stay.
“We really wanted to help,” she said, but with their house full of children, they didn’t have space to spare — so instead they created a home.
“This house gives us a space where we can extend hospitality beyond just our house and give people a space where they can breathe and be loved in the transition, when they're trying to figure out a more long-term place to be,” Novotney said.
Madison group raising money, seeking help
Noonan is helping raise money for the home and says there is a long road ahead. He, the Novotneys and other members of the Catholic Worker board contributed as much as they could from their personal savings to get a mortgage on the house. Now, they’re turning to churches and individual donors to help.
“We have a lot more fundraising to do. We hope that there will be funding coming from various churches for mortgage payments and we need to replace the roof, so that's kind of urgent,” Andrea Novotney said. “We're just going to move forward and the spirit is guiding this whole thing. The money will continue to show up if we keep saying yes.”
The house of hospitality won’t have social workers or other services for those struggling with substance use or drug addiction, she said.
“We're just a family that's expanding our capacity,” she said. “We're focusing especially on mothers and their children, and also refugees that don't have other resources, who are in a tight spot where they need some help. We feel like we can meet their needs.”
The house will host a Catholic Worker from Casa Maria, a sister Catholic Worker house in Milwaukee, who will help out and live in the house while attending classes at the University of Wisconsin-Madison this summer.
As for next steps, Noonan said the group is searching for volunteers to help get the house in order; they’re looking for donations of common household furnishings and goods, such as sheets, towels and kitchenware; and they’ve filed to become a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
While there’s much to do, group members say they’re assured in the importance of their mission.
“We believe we will have a lot of people, when it gets out, knocking on our door that would like to live here, or share the community here,” Noonan said. “It's small, it's intimate. We're not housing a lot of people, but those who we do take in, we're treating with love and respect, and we’re helping them along the way.”