While the rare field mouse can be spotted scurrying across Madison’s sidewalks from time to time, it turns out a different rodent has been causing problems in the city: rats.
Public Health Madison & Dane County has seen a spike in the number of rat-related complaints. The numbers overall are small — 15 complaints last year, up from nine in 2021 and five in 2020 — but local entomologist Thomas Green believes it's likely rat reports will continue to increase.
Green owns a one-person pest and tick control company in Madison and specializes in sustainable, environmentally conscious extermination.
The trends he’s seeing are concerning, he said.
“Rat problems are increasing in Madison,” Green said. “Who knows for sure what's going on, but certainly the increase in people keeping chickens might have something to do with it.”
In March, the Madison City Council unanimously adopted a zoning change to raise the city's limit on backyard chickens from four to eight. The change allows residents to get an annual $10 license to keep chickens on a residential lot, as long as there are no more than four housing units on the lot.
If people are feeding more chickens, rats not only have access to that feed, but also to additional chickens, which they will eat as well, Green said. Feed used for squirrels, chipmunks and birds also attract rats.
“I don't discourage people from feeding birds if they want to do that, but you have to be alert. If you see signs of a rat problem, you need to stop feeding and take action to get rid of the rats,” Green said.
Rats can cause significant damage to property, crops and food supplies, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In addition to damaging property, they also spread diseases, including salmonella and monkeypox.
The rats might be hard to spot, though. They usually come out only at night and often burrow underground.
Public Health investigates reports of rat infestations as requested by tenants, property owners and neighborhoods. When needed, the department will issue orders to property owners to correct conditions that are contributing to rat and mouse problems.
John Hausbeck, an environmental health supervisor with the city-county health department, said the data collected by the department is “a very small part of the full picture” since they do not hear about every rat sighting.
Public Health's website has more information on tips to keep rats out of houses, apartments and yards: www.publichealthmdc.com/environmental-health/pests/rats-mice
Green is helping the city to manage the rodent in areas seeing increased complaints, on the east side mainly. On one property, which the owner asked Green not to identify, he captured 15 rats in two weeks. He returned Friday to find out there were still some remaining.
“Rats are intelligent. They deserve a place on Earth, but it's not right outside your front door because they carry multiple diseases,” Green said. “They're often out of sight and out of mind — until you have a problem.”
Rats reproduce quickly, so once they are established in an area, they can expand quickly to other properties.
“It's important that we address it, and that we do it quickly,” Green said.
That part can be tricky. Many pest and rodent-management companies commonly use rodenticides — Green said that has been the industry standard for decades — but those can lead to the poisoning of non-targeted animals, including raptors, foxes and other predators of rodents, and exacerbate the problem further.
“Rats try to stay undercover, so it's less typical to see a rat running across an open area than to see one running along the edge of a building,” Green said. “They’re very smart, and they learn quickly. They're reluctant to get involved in new things, which makes it difficult to manage them with rodenticides and traps.”
The EPA proposed additional restrictions on rodenticide use last year because of their harmful effects and to protect endangered species.
Instead, Green is testing out a new method involving carbon dioxide technology. Using a pressurized tank of CO2, he delivers the gas with a wand he sticks into the rat burrow underground. He’s optimistic the new method will keep Madison off the map when it comes to cities with well-known rat problems.
“Certainly rats have been in the news nationally in New York City and elsewhere, and we certainly don't want Madison to get that kind of reputation,” Green said.
What to do if you have rats
Those spotting rats on their property should seek professional help, Green recommended, as well as keep up maintenance to reduce risk altogether. Chicken coops should be protected and closed up at night so there aren’t any entry points. Rats can squeeze through a space the size of a nickel, according to Green, and chew through a number of materials you wouldn’t suspect, like:
- Chicken wire
- Cinder blocks and bricks
- Plastic totes and garbage cans
- Lead pipes
- Wood, regardless of thickness
- Drywall