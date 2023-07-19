Madison parks have historically had strict rules regarding dogs, but a recent decision from the Parks Commission will allow dogs in most general parks, provided they are leashed and licensed.
“Views on dogs in the community have shifted significantly since the ordinances were originally put in place in the 70s,” Lisa Laschinger, a parks assistant superintendent said at the July 12 meeting of the Parks Commission.
When the Parks Commission started opening up most community and neighborhood parks in 2020, they also designated about 30 “dog free” parks. Frequent requests have come in to make these parks “dog friendly” instead.
According to the Parks Division website, this process became complicated and confusing. With designations changing yearly, it has been difficult for park rangers to enforce the rules and for dog owners to understand where they can go.
The Parks Commission then decided to propose a change allowing dogs in most general parks with a few exceptions for cemetery grounds, splash parks, beaches, playgrounds and shelters.
District 18 Ald. Charles Myadze said the decision is positive for dog owners in Madison.
“As an alder of a district that is mostly residential and green space, I see a lot of people out there enjoying their pets and walking around.”
Myadze added that loosening dog restrictions could boost revenue in some areas because people will be able to go more places with their dogs.
During a discussion of the issue at the July 12 meeting, a few Madison residents shared concerns about less strict dog rules.
Emily Gnam said she was worried that there is already not enough enforcement surrounding dogs at parks, and looser rules will exacerbate the problems. Gnam cited owners letting dogs off leashes and not picking up their poop as examples of ignoring current rules.
Madison resident Sheila Leary also expressed concerns with dog owners not following rules.
“Letting dogs off leash makes those people feel uncomfortable going to the parks,” Leary said.
Myadze echoed these concerns, pointing out that many residents are used to going to parks without dogs, especially marginalized community members with past trauma related to dogs.
He said the biggest concern is dog owners who ignore licensing or vaccine rules. He is concerned this will lead to more work for park rangers in Madison, estimating that there are five for around 270 parks in the city.
CJ Ryan, another parks assistant superintendent said the rangers will do their best to enforce the rules, but it is also up to dog owners.
“We also see that the problem is dog owner behavior,” Ryan said. “Dog owners need to be following the rules.”
Ryan added that the public will be made aware of these changes, and of the specific guidelines, through sign posting, social media and an option to contact park rangers with any questions.
This policy update is the most friendly to dogs in the city thus far. According to the Parks Division, ordinances in 1973 essentially banned dogs from all public parks. It wasn’t until 2015 that the city started to adopt more dog friendly rules guiding parks.
Eventually, dogs were allowed in several public parks on park paths with a leash. And by 2020, dogs were allowed at most parks with a leash. This new policy effectively adds about 30 public parks as dog friendly instead of “dog free.”