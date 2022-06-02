Swimmers, rejoice! With summer quickly approaching, the city and county have partnered on new technology to provide safe swimming areas in lakes for kids and families, starting at Warner Park Beach.
The “Clean Beach Corridor” at Warner Park walls off a section of Lake Mendota so water within the area can continuously filter out blue green algae and reduce beach closures, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway announced at a press conference Wednesday.
Public Health Madison & Dane County continually monitor water quality at beaches from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The department recommends always checking conditions before going in the water, avoiding contact with blue green algae and staying out of the water if posted signs say “closed for swimming.”
Currently Frost Woods Beach, Maple Bluff Beach Park, Troll Beach and Verona Fireman’s Park Beach are closed for various reasons, from increased levels of bacteria, blue green algae or because monitoring has not yet begun for that site.
But with technology created by Dane County staff, all of the water within the half acre-sized corridor at Warner Park Beach cycles through a large pump and is filtered naturally without chemicals. An impermeable plastic curtain extends from the surface to the bottom of the lake, cordoning off the water around the beach. Water is then filtered in at 100 gallons per minute using a sand and ultraviolet light filtration system to remove harmful bacteria and algae.
City and county officials say the idea is to provide an affordable, safe and reliable place to swim in lakes often laden with bacteria or toxic algae blooms, which force beach closures.
“While this (enclosure) is only a solution for this beach, it will increase access for the Northside community to Lake Mendota,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Both the city and the county remain committed to cleaning up all our lakes in the long term. I’m also delighted that our Green Power Team has installed solar as part of this project.”
The “Clean Beach Corridor” cost around $90,000 for the county, including filtration equipment, a barrier curtain, pipes, chains and buoys. Madison invested $700,000 to build the new corridor and for site improvements.
A similar project is slated for Tenney Park in 2024, and staff are reviewing the feasibility of building similar systems at additional beaches in the coming years, the city and county said in a joint press release.
The county has implemented similar corridors at Lake Mendota County Park and Goodland County Park.
“We know the multiple benefits of getting kids and families outside for safe, fun recreation,” Parisi said. “Coming together we can get more of these systems installed and create opportunity for young people.”