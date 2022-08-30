With budget season ahead, Madison and Dane County are allocating an additional $9 million to the planned permanent men’s homeless shelter at 1902 Bartillon Drive, marking the largest investment in the county’s 2023 capital budget.
County Executive Joe Parisi and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced the new funding Tuesday, which brings the total for the project to $21 million. The additional $9 million from both the city and county’s respective 2023 capital budgets “ensures shovels in the ground by 2024,” Rhodes-Conway said at the press conference.
Parisi announced the county will give an additional $6 million, on top of the county’s previously committed $3 million. The city is adding another $3 million, bringing its total to $10 million. The project also received $2 million in federal funding through the government funding bill, secured by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan.
“This will be the single largest new capital expenditure in my 2023 budget,” Parisi said Tuesday. “This new shelter is a critically important piece in our joint effort to assist those in need find a safe and permanent home.”
With construction costs still rising due to inflation and labor shortages, Rhodes-Conway said this is the “best estimate” the city and county have for the project for the time being, but is subject to change when the architecture and engineering firms submit concrete plans.
The shelter site at 1902 Bartillon Drive on the east side was chosen for its access to amenities, like bus transit, a potential new city library, employment training and education opportunities. The first of its kind in the state, the 40,000-square-foot facility will have space for 200 people.
For over 30 years, adult men who experienced homelessness have sought shelter in the basements of churches in downtown Madison, or through temporary emergency shelters.
The pandemic forced Madison and Dane County to examine a wider range of housing options to keep those without shelter safe and housed. The city moved those living in park encampments into tiny cabins on Dairy Drive or hotel rooms.
At Tuesday’s press conference, Rhodes-Conway said the upgrade to a more permanent solution was “long overdue.”
“For too long, we have largely avoided responsibility for adequately supporting our population of homeless men,” the mayor said. “We must do better by taking decisive action to create a safe and dignified space that will support men at a time in their lives when they are most vulnerable.”
She added a purpose-built shelter with housing-focused services will fill “a critical need” in the community.
“County and city government has an important role to play in addressing this persistent, and growing, challenge,” she said.
Rather than trying to convert an existing space that was built for a different use, the men’s shelter will be designed with specific functions for the populations it serves, like isolation and quarantine quarters onsite, a welcoming area, and space to accommodate supportive services to connect shelter users to stable housing, according to a press release from the city and county.
“This represents a new and different approach to addressing the challenge of homelessness in our community, and will require expanded partnerships between government, non-profit organizations and the community,” according to the press release.
Parisi and Rhodes-Conway asked for the support of the private sector to invest in a “comprehensive approach" to help make the shelter successful.
“(This) cannot work without partnership and cooperation among all levels of government and the community,” Parisi said.
Meanwhile, Rhodes-Conway plans on launching an additional effort in the coming months to seek private sector help to ensure the facility’s longer-term success, according to the mayor’s office.
Additionally, the Madison City Council recently selected an architectural and engineering design consultant and is expected to take up the choice of a facility operator in a resolution to be introduced at its Sep. 6 meeting. Opportunities for public comment and input will be during the pre-design process, which is expected to continue through the end of the year.
Construction is expected to begin by the end of next year.