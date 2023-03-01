The Madison City Council voted Tuesday night to change the definition of “family” in the city's zoning code to allow more unrelated people to live together in neighborhoods currently restricted to single-family housing.
The city is loosening its zoning rules in the face of a major housing shortage, with the population expected to increase by thousands every year and not enough homes within Madison to accommodate that growth. The proposal from a contingent of City Council members and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway removes a requirement that "single family" homes be occupied by people connected by marriage, blood, adoption or fostering.
Madison’s current zoning code dictates the number of and relationships among people who can live together based on three determinations: the type of zoning district, whether the property is rented or owned, and relational status.
The council approved the revised definition of family in a 13-6 vote. The code will essentially allow the same number of people to live together, whether they are renters or homeowners, but maintain a limit of up to five unrelated adults. The change also allows for dependency living arrangements and second kitchens, regardless of ownership status.
A minority of council members and Rhodes-Conway pushed for delaying the ordinance change until June, but the city’s Plan Commission voted unanimously to recommend the City Council pass the measure Tuesday. After two failed votes to first amend the ordinance to take effect only outside of student-residing areas and then to refer the item out to May, the council ultimately supported the change as proposed.
“I don't think it's really complicated at all,” said Ald. Grant Foster, one of the sponsors of the ordinance. “It's very clear…The current family definition discriminates in two explicit ways: in regard to relationship and it also explicitly discriminates against renters. We have an opportunity tonight to remove discrimination.”
Alds. Regina Vidaver, Nasra Wehelie, Sheri Carter, Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Charles Myadze and Bill Tishler voted against the ordinance.
Questions of equity
During public comment Tuesday, single-family homeowners expressed concerns the change would open the door to rowdy college students and other renters with little respect for property or neighbors.
City staff members said the current code has been used by residents to complain about neighbors for racist and classist reasons — hoping to force them out.
People of color and lower-income residents are disproportionately affected by the current zoning, the proposed ordinance states, because they are more likely to be renters and need to share housing to afford rent.
Katie Bannon, zoning administrator, said the city receives about 20 complaints a year related to the ordinance and while some are about students, others are racially driven.
“In our experience, many of these complaints are about immigrant households and multi-generational households of color,” Bannon said in an email to the Cap Times in January. “Some complaints use racial slurs to describe the household. Others use more coded language, like ‘these people don't belong here,’ and this household ‘looks different and they shouldn't be allowed to live here.’”
Enforcement of the current ordinance is complaint-based, and the department investigates every complaint received. When an occupancy violation occurs, the department tries to work with residents so they have enough time to find other housing and don't become homeless, according to Bannon.
Ald. Tag Evers and Vidaver put forward an amendment that would create an overlay district so that the ordinance would go into effect in everywhere but student residing-areas, keep the owner-renter distinction and limit roommates in renter households to three instead of five, as the original ordinance stated.
The entire amendment had a sunset provision of Jan. 1, 2026.
“This amendment is a compromise. It doesn't remove the discriminatory and antiquated definition of family — that change will have to wait for another day,” Evers said. “It does one thing ... It recognizes the economics of housing in the Big 10 campus with a much-discussed shortage of affordable student housing.”
Evers said the amendment would reduce the incentive for investors to buy lower-priced properties in campus-adjacent neighborhoods and convert them to rentals. However, Foster contended the amendment simply “continues that discrimination in certain select neighborhoods.”
Ald. Juliana Bennett, who represents the downtown University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, said she was “aghast” that Alders would fall into the “harmful and false” rhetoric about students.
“We are in a student housing crisis. The reason this helps the student housing crisis is because all of the current apartments being built are luxury high rises,” Bennett said. “This is serving the low- to moderate-income students that can't afford anywhere else to live in the city.”
Concerns about real estate speculation
Some city residents and alders alike expressed concerns over the city’s process to make this change, calling it “half-baked” and “rushed.” Matt Tucker, the city’s building inspection division director, clarified that the idea was noted when the city rewrote zoning codes between 2007 to 2012 but never was realized at the time.
The Plan Commission took up the issue of changing the family definition in September and held community meetings with various neighborhoods and alders in the winter.
Bannon, the zoning administrator, said the family definition stood out as an equity concern because the city was "regulating types of people instead of types of housing."
Evers and Vidaver’s amendment was also aimed at addressing concerns that the change in policy could spur a wave of real estate speculation from outside investors.
Because the change opens up more areas of the city to be rented to a broader definition of family and to groups of roommates, the demand for single-family rental units will likely increase, city staff said Tuesday.
“If we're opening up more housing choices for renters, does that mean we're going to have these out-of-state or even local investors buy up full neighborhoods? Those fears are an extreme case and we don’t think it’s likely,” Bannon told the Cap Times ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. “We certainly may see some additional rental housing that we don't have today, and (we) don't necessarily think that's a bad thing.”
An analysis released by the city Tuesday showed that the current home buying and rental market “does not show a compelling economic case for purchasing single-family homes near campus and converting them to rentals."
While some people speaking during the council's public comment period Tuesday night made comparisons of the situation today to that of the 1960s, the report says those considerations do not take into account changes to UW enrollment and that there are significantly fewer non-UW campus area housing options available.
“Single family housing is not a right. It is a privilege that not many can have,” Bennett said. “Housing is a human right, and people who live in the city of Madison do not have access to that right now.”
She asked, “What if instead of punishing Black and brown people by lengthening this process, alders supported those people and actively sought those voices?”