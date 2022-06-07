As the city moves further into Pride Month, a proposed pilot program could brighten up some city pavement, turning an ordinary crosswalk into a pride-themed rainbow mural.
The Madison City Council will vote on a rainbow crosswalk at the top of State Street at its Tuesday night meeting after the project was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No city funding would go toward the project. The proposed resolution seeks to create the LGBTQ+ Rainbow Murals and Crossings Art Pilot Program, which would be fully funded by private donations.
The pilot program will start by testing one location for a large rainbow mural in between the crosswalks at the top of State Street. It is anticipated to cost $30,000 and last between five and seven years, according to Ald. Patrick Heck, District 2.
The council previously passed a resolution authorizing the pilot program in February 2020 and planned on an installation later that year. Heck and former Alder Lindsay Lemmer, District 3, authored the initial resolution.
Now, Heck — with the help of Alds. Keith Furman, Jael Currie, Mike Verveer and new Ald. Erik Paulson — thinks the city should circle back to the project. With special authorization, Heck is introducing the resolution at Tuesday’s meeting where it will also be voted on.
“We just put it on the back-burner until now and it felt like it was a good time to bring it back, especially because it's LGBTQ+ Pride Month,” Heck said. “It’s very exciting.”
Heck said the idea was inspired by other cities that have implemented similar murals, like Chicago, Austin, Atlanta and more.
The resolution amends the city’s 2022 operating budget to dedicate $30,000 in services supported by private donations and also authorizes the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract between the city and a vendor to install “decorative rainbow markings” at the specific location.
For now, the one spot is a good place to start, Heck said.
“We had bigger plans when we established the pilot program in 2020, hoping that there would be some more locations, but we've decided just to focus on this now since it's our first one,” he added. “We'll see how it goes.”
In 2020, Heck told the Cap Times the project is intended to let visitors know that Madison is a safe and welcoming place for everyone.
"It would be a reminder to residents who see it that the LGBTQ community is an important part of the fabric of Madison, especially given that we have a lesbian mayor and many other queer people in positions of power," he said at the time.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, the city’s first openly gay mayor, is also a sponsor of the resolution.
“I am a proud supporter of the Progress Pride Rainbow Crossings Project to celebrate the LGBTQIA community in Madison. This flag is a symbol of inclusiveness, and it is important to message that Madison is a welcoming community,” she said in an email. “I thank Alder Heck, former Alder Lemmer and the Friends of the Madison Arts Commission for their work on this project.”
The Friends of the Madison Arts Commission is a nonprofit, established in 2020 to support the Madison Arts Commission's efforts to encourage artistic activities and initiate cultural programs in the city. The nonprofit is accepting donations for the rainbow crosswalk.
Heck emphasized that the project itself is not opening up a free speech venue, which is noted in the resolution, meaning the city is not opening up the physical structure of city sidewalks or streets as a forum for public expression.
“We’re saying if somebody else decides they want to have, you know, a Nazi symbol at crosswalk, they have no right to do that,” Heck said.
While the Dane County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution last week declaring June Pride Month, the city has yet to present a similar resolution despite having done so in the past.
Heck said a Pride Month resolution will likely come toward the end of June, though.
As for the timeline, Heck hopes the project will move quickly so the mural can be installed during Pride Month, but he said it’s likely it will take until August.
He’d be okay with August though, since that’s when Madison usually holds a Pride parade.
“I don't anticipate that they'll be much of any opposition to this because it's a self-funded program,” Heck said. “Who doesn't like rainbows?"