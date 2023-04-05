Madison’s City Council will see a major shakeup after Tuesday night’s election in which eight newcomers were elected and two current alders lost bids to stay on the council.
There were many close races, including some still too close to call as of early Wednesday morning. In District 14 in south Madison, Noah Lieberman won 1,384 votes while his opponent, Isadore Knox, Jr., fell short by just two votes. With the race being so close, the city will likely have to do a recount unless one of the candidates concedes.
Tuesday’s election also means the city of Madison will have its first openly transgender elected official. Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, a transgender comedian and entrepreneur, pulled out a victory in east side District 15 against Brad Hinkfuss, the executive director of the nonprofit Housing Initiatives Inc., by just 54 votes: 3,609 to 3,555.
Per Wisconsin State statute, in an election where more than 4,000 votes are cast for an office, a candidate “who trails the leading candidate by no more than 1% of the total votes” cast can ask for a recount. In this case, Hinkfuss falls just shy of that requirement, which would be 71 votes.
Martinez-Rutherford told the Cap Times during the campaign that she believes Madison can be a wonderful place to live, but too many people are being priced out.
“As someone who knows what it's like to prioritize rent over caring for my own body, I know the importance of having a voice at the table,” she said.
In yet another close race, two current alders — Yannette Figueroa Cole and Sheri Carter — were separated by only 82 votes. With the results swinging back in forth in favor of one candidate and then the other with every new precinct reporting, Figueroa Cole eventually won her current seat representing District 10 with 2,684 votes. Carter gained 2,602 votes.
(While Figueroa Cole currently represents the district, Carter now lives within its boundaries because of redistricting. She has represented District 14 since 2015.)
Similar to the District 15 race, a margin of 53 or fewer votes would be needed for a recount rather than 82.
Other races and results
Some incumbent alders will be around to show the newcomers the ropes.
Ald. Regina Vidaver ran unopposed in near west side District 5, as did Alds. Nasra Wehelie in District 7, Bill Tishler in District 11, Tag Evers in District 13 and Sabrina Madison in District 17.
Incumbent Alds. Juliana Bennett, Mike Verveer, Nikki Conklin, Yanette Figueroa Cole, Jael Currie, Charles Myadze and Barbara Harrington-McKinney all held onto their seats, though some of them are in new districts.
In District 1, newcomer John Duncan ran unopposed. Duncan, 42, is a manager of Provider Network Contracting at Dean Health Plan.
In downtown District 2, current Ald. Juliana Bennett beat Colin Barushok, a legislative assistant in the state Senate focusing on constituent casework and policy development. Bennett won 72% of votes to Barushok’s 27%.
In a race against two newcomers, Derek Field, 29, a state employee in human services policy, will represent east side District 3. His opponent, Matt Van Eperen, a contracts negotiator with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, garnered 37% of the vote.
Ald. Mike Verveer, the current council member who has served the longest — 28 years — beat student challenger Maxwell Laubenstein in downtown District 4. Verveer got 53% of the vote while Laubenstein trailed with 46%.
In District 6 on the isthmus, Marsha Rummel, 65, a tax specialist and former council member, won to represent the district with 56% of the vote. Her opponent, Davy Mayer, a web operations manager at UW-Madison, had 44%.
With so much turnover on the council, Rummel — who previously served as an alder for 14 years — said her experience “will be urgently needed.”
In District 8, two UW-Madison students went head-to-head and MGR Govindarajan, 21, a first-generation college student, beat Charlie Fahey by just 100 votes.
Ald. Nikki Conklin won her bid for reelection in west side District 9 against Nino Amato, a recently retired executive in the nonprofit, government and private sectors. Conklin got 53.8% of the vote and Amato got 45.6%.
Amani Latimer Burris will represent District 12, winning 56.6% of the vote against Julia Matthews, a research programmer analyst at UW-Madison's Center for Tobacco Research and Intervention. Matthews got 42.8% of the vote. Latimer Burris, 53, is an advising assistant to activist Opal Lee.
Ald. Jael Currie was reelected in southeast side District 16 against challenger Kim Richman, who volunteers as a crossing guard in Monona and recently retired from sales and marketing. Currie, 35, a social worker and the housing director at YWCA Madison, racked up 60% of the vote, while Richman had 39%.
Ald. Charles Myadze also won his reelection bid in north side District 18 against Michelle Ellinger Linley, the founder and family care coordinator of Madison Newborn Care. Myadze, a product tester at the Goodyear Plant in Sun Prairie and a union member, won 66% of the vote to Ellinger Linley's 33.8%.
Two more newcomers competed to represent west side District 19. Kristen Slack, a social work professor at UW-Madison, beat John Guequierre, a consultant for affordable housing and energy-efficient structures. Slack received 2,000 more votes than her opponent: 65.3% to Guequierre’s 34%.
The council will say goodbye to current Ald. Matt Phair, who has represented southwest side District 20 for the past year. He lost to current Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, who has represented neighboring District 1 since 2015, by 330 votes.
Council term referendum
Voters overwhelmingly passed a binding referendum that will stagger alder terms every other year, with 83% voting yes — 87,500 votes in favor and 17,775 votes opposed.
Currently, alder terms last two years with elections for all districts happening every other year, in odd-numbered years.
The changes will take effect starting with the 2025 spring election. Council members in even-numbered districts will be up for election in even-numbered years, and those in odd-numbered districts will run in odd-numbered years.
