City Council President Keith Furman has put forward new legislation that would prohibit any city meetings on Yom Kippur after several committee meetings planned to meet Wednesday.
The city already has an ordinance in place that council meetings can’t coincide with holidays, including Yom Kippur, but it doesn’t cover committees.
Yom Kippur occurs in late September or early October every year, at the start of the Jewish new year, and is often considered the holiest day of the year in Judaism. Those observing the holiday typically fast the entire day to repent and reflect on the new year ahead.
“I think it’s important our public meetings are accessible to people of all religions,” Furman, who is Jewish, told the Cap Times. “Yom Kippur is the holiest holiday in the Jewish calendar and residents shouldn’t have to choose between observing the holiday and participating in committees or public information meetings.”
Typically, committees have not scheduled meetings that conflict with holidays, Furman said.
But when reviewing this week’s meeting schedule, Furman noticed four committee meetings were scheduled to meet Wednesday. There was also a public information meeting by a department scheduled for the same day. He reached out to staff to alert them of the Yom Kippur conflict and, with the assistance of the mayor's office, rescheduled three out of four of those meetings.
The board of review is still scheduled to meet.
Furman worked with City Attorney Mike Haas to alter the existing ordinance to prohibit committees and public information meetings from being held on holidays defined by the council.
That list includes:
- New Year's Day
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- From sunset at the beginning of Passover to sundown at the end of the second day
- The evening before and the day of Eid Al-Fitr
- Memorial Day (May 29, 2023)
- Juneteenth
- The evening before and the day of Eid Al-Adha
- Independence Day
- Labor Day (Sept. 4, 2023)
- From sunset at the beginning of Rosh Hashanah to nightfall at the end of Rosh Hashanah
- From sunset at the beginning of Yom Kippur and the day of Yom Kippur
- Thanksgiving Day
- Ho-Chunk Day
- Christmas Eve
- Christmas Day
- New Year's Eve
- Any general or primary election day for local, state or national offices, or referenda
The change will be introduced at the Oct. 11 City Council meeting and will be back at the council for action on Oct. 25.