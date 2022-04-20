After pushing the vote off in January, Madison’s City Council took a step forward in approving a pilot program for body cameras in the police department in a meeting that went into the early hours of Wednesday.
The council approved a resolution that will outfit officers in the city's North District with body cameras; however, official approval is contingent on what company will produce the technology and 2023 operating budget discussions.
The narrow 11-9 vote came after nearly two hours of discussion at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning in an already nine-hour-long meeting. Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Lindsay Lemmer, Mike Verveer, Regina Vidaver, Nasra Wehelie, Syed Abbas, Tag Evers, Sheri Carter, Gary Halverson, Charles Myadze and Christian Albouras voted for the resolution.
The city has grappled with the idea of body-worn cameras for the police department for years. After a six-member feasibility review committee formally recommended using the pilot program before implementing body-worn cameras citywide in January 2021, Madison’s Public Safety Review Committee recommended the City Council not pursue using the technology either in a pilot program nor a full deployment in March 2021.
At the time the committee said, “technology will not put us on a path to social justice, equity and safety, especially if it’s robbing us of much needed funds to address our neighbors’ basic needs.”
Currently only the city's SWAT team and motorcycle officers use body-worn cameras.
Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1, on Wednesday morning said the council had “exhausted (the) conversation about body-worn cameras.”
Still, much of Tuesday’s public comment portion focused on body cameras, with city residents raising concerns that the cameras will be used to over-police communities of color, that footage would be altered to benefit police officers instead of those in the community and the expensive cost of the cameras.
Alders took turns asking Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, a proponent of the technology, questions about the pilot program. Barnes clarified that body camera footage would not be used against immigrants and be turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
As far as the costs, Barnes said the equipment would likely be loaned from a manufacturer for a pilot program, and the rest of the expense would have to be determined depending on what company is used.
“If you believe that trust is eroded, that's what you're going to find. If you believe that things won't get better than things won't get better,” Barnes said of those still on the fence about the program. “But I don't think our council actually believes that.”
Barnes said, to him, the overall purpose of the pilot program is if there's a critical incident, there needs to be a way to account for that.
“If there's a piece of technology that can help us do that, I think we owe it to our community to at least explore it,” he said, noting Tuesday’s resolution puts forward a lot of the basics that were lacking in previous versions. “We have done a lot of work. This resolution as it's written puts things in the correct order.”
Ald. Grant Foster called the resolution itself a “shapeshifter” since it’s taken on many forms since its inception in November 2021. He voted against it because he said the council didn’t have “informed deliberation” on where the city’s money will go.
“We just spent three or four hours talking about body-worn cameras, and we still don't know the dollars on this,” Foster said. “We say no tonight (and) let's have this conversation during budget and let's have the conversation that we're supposed to have.”
New council vice president Jael Currie echoed a similar sentiment, saying the program was “not done right.”
“If we're going to do something that is so vulnerable, that is so important and crucial, we’ve got to do it right and this isn't it,” she said. “I'm always going to say, 'Let's put money towards services so we can heal our communities that have been grieving for hundreds of years,' but this body worn camera pilot is not it.”
The final resolution passed Wednesday does not have specific funding attached, as it will be decided during 2023 budget discussions. The resolution tentatively approves the pilot program but requires compliance with recommendations from the police department on policies that accompany the new technology.
The resolution states:
Police personnel who are assigned cameras to complete a training program to ensure proper use and operations
Creates a body-worn camera administrator position responsible for account management and administration
Access to the technology will be determined by the administrator in accordance with MPD policy and applicable state and federal law
Ensures the technology may not be used to visually or audibly monitor the interior of private dwellings where a reasonable expectation of privacy exists
While all council members agreed the technology is not a panacea, proponents for the cameras like Ald. Charles Myadze, District 18, said trust can’t be built within the city without accountability.
“You cannot start a trust building if you cannot see what has happened. That's all the body cameras do,” he said.
The Wisconsin Professional Police Association’s annual statewide survey found that approximately 85% of Wisconsinites strongly support body-worn cameras. Sixty percent of minority respondents in the 2021 poll said the technology was “an immediate priority,” compared to about 44% for white survey responders.
Tuesday’s council meeting included votes and discussion on several other items:
The council approved a special recovery charge for recycling imposed on all properties that receive city curbside recycling services.
The body also passed a resolution to use $41.6 million in federal funding to buy 27 electric buses for the coming first phase of the city's bus rapid transit system
The council selected new leadership, electing Alds. Keith Furman as council president and Jael Currie as vice president
The council unanimously voted to develop a permanent homeless men's shelter at 1902 Bartillon Drive on the far east side